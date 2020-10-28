High-speed police chase ends in Crowley crash, gunfire

CROWLEY - As arrest has been made and one person has died as a result of a high speed chase on Thursday, Oct. 22, in Crowley.

According to a report by Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard the afternoon of the incident, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals located a suspect, Dustin Ray Magnon, 23, of Mire, wanted on several warrants at Walmart located at Odd Fellows Road in Crowley.

A pursuit ensued with the subject’s vehicle ultimately turning west on 6th Street.

A Crowley police officer heading to the scene to assist turned east on 6th Street as the subject’s vehicle approached.

According to Broussard, the suspect’s vehicle appeared headed directly towards the officer and the officer fired at the vehicle, followed by the subject returning gunshots.

The subject proceeded westbound on 6th Street and, upon entering the intersection with North Parkerson Avenue, struck a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle then crossed Parkerson, struck and snapped a utility pole, and finally came to a stop against another pole. Magnon was immediately apprehended at this time.

Magnon’s passenger, Ashley Sonnier, 31, of Crowley, was ejected from the small SUV and transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Magnon was being sought on multiple warrants, including one count of attempted second degree murder, 11 counts of simple burglary; two counts of attempted simple burglary, one count of unauthorized use of a moveable; one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

After being treated for his injuries, Magnon was booked and charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at over $1 million.