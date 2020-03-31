Local, parish government on hold with coronavirus

Local government meetings are being impacted by coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Crowley City Council and the Acadia Parish Police Jury have announced that their regularly schedule committee and full board meetings have been either cancelled or postponed for the month of April.

No decision has been reached concerning the scheduled April 6 meeting of the Acadia Parish School Board.

Crowley Council committees were scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday7, April 1, with the full council to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

“All agenda items that would have been considered will be moved to the May meetings,” Mayor Tim Monceaux said. “The next committee meetings will be scheduled for May 6 and the next council meeting will be scheduled on May 13.”

Committees of the Police Jury were to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, with the full jury to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

Both of those meetings have been postponed until further notice, according to Chance Henry, jury president.

Superintendent Scott Richard said earlier that the School Board was exploring virtual options in order to conduct meeting.