Pioneers claim convincing 47-14 win over Wolves

CROWLEY - Some times -- no matter what you try -- it’s not going to work.

In Friday’s non-district football game at Notre Dame, that was the script for the Rayne High Wolves during the 47-14 loss to the Pios.

“I just have to say that our offense tonight just didn’t have it,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Kaine Guidry following Friday’s game in which he pulled no punches.

“Tonight was an awful performance by us on offense,” Guidry continued. “It was kind of a re-run of the Dutchtown game.

“We threw some balls we shouldn’t have, couldn’t get a handoff -- if it could go wrong, it did for us tonight.”

The Wolves were limited to 118 offensive total yards against the Pios the entire night.

Leading Rayne’s abbreviated running game was Ron Charles who was limited to 80 yards on 11 carries.

Darian Chevalier also had 11 carries with his average slightly lower for 30 yards.

Finishing off the Rayne running game on the night were Reid Dupont, Colin LaCombe and Bleyton Francis.

Rayne passing game was almost non-existent against the Pios’ defense as Colin LaCombe was null on four attempts, in addition to two interceptions against a scrambling Notre Dame secondary.

“I thought our defense played well enough early on to keep us in the game,” Guidry noted about he usual stingy defenders.

Leading in Rayne tackles was Desmond Mouton with five solos and a tackle for a loss.

J’sia Eaglin tallied four solos and two quarterback take downs, in addition to tackles for a loss by teammates Deuce Comeaux, Bleyton Francis and Landon Richard.

On special teams, Deuce Comeaux booted three punts for 92 yards (30.7 average), with kick returners including Darian Chevalier, Ron Charles, Colin LaCombe and Bleyton Francis.

Rayne’s two scores were split between the second and fourth quarter.

The second quarter score was compliments of their defense, forcing a Notre Dame fumble. Bleyton Francis recovered the fumble and Deuce Comeaux connected for the extra point.

Rayne second and final score of the ballgame came early in the final quarter of play, a 55-yard drive ending on a Reid Dupont run into the endzone. Comeaux connected for another extra point, but it was too little, too late as the Pios held such an extended lead.

The Notre Dame touchdowns were scored by quarterback Parker Seilhan with a 47-yard run, Dominic Thibodeaux from nine yards out and Lucas Simon with a 10-yard run.

The Notre Dame scoring continued with another TD run by Seilhan, a 25-yard TD run by Thomas Meche and a fumble recovery in the endzone by Caleb Comeaux.

Completing the scoring for the Pios was Andre Poirrier from seven yard out, completed with another extra point kick by Cameron Fuselier.

“I thought we had a great week of practice and I felt like we were prepared for the fight we were about to get into, but we didn’t respond very well, Guidry noted. I’ve got to do a better job of having them prepared for that,” he continued as he put the burden on his shoulders.

“It was hard to find any positives on the film on the offensive side of the ball.

“But, I like the fact that we never quit playing hard and we just have to play smarter, more consistent and keep the football moving forward.

“We’ve got to re-group and get ready for the grind to finish the season and hopefully set ourselves up for a playoff run.”

Guidry and his Wolves will face another state-ranked team this week, Lafayette Christian Academy. The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Lafayette.

The Pios will face Lake Arthur during a road district contest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Lake Arthur.