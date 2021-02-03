Wolves, Lady Wolves host Washington-Marion in district action

RAYNE - The Rayne High Wolves and Lady Wolves were on their home court Tuesday evening where they hosted Washington-Marion during district play.

In the opener, the Lady Wolves fell in the district game to the Indians. In boy’s action, the Wolves loss 61-51.

In earlier district action, the Lady Wolves traveled to LaGrane on Jan. 26, where they fell to the Gators, 71-35.

Braille Washington was game high with 18 points, followed by Jada Hamilton with eight and Sarigh Mitchell with seven.

The Lady Wolves are schedule to host Eunice on Friday during another district contest, followed by a road trip to North Vermilion on Tuesday.

The Wolves also fell in two earlier contests last week, 72-51 against Lafayette and 95-86 in a high scoring barn-burner against LaGrange.

During the loss to Lafayette, the Lions used a 23-point first quarter to take a quick lead that they held onto for the remainder of the contest.

Leading Rayne point-getters were Tayshaun Colomb with 21, Dashaunte Cormier adding eight, seven by Jy’rius Cole and Desmond Harmon with six.

In the LaGrange district contest, the Wolves were only trailing by three points at the half, but the Gators used a strong final quarter for the win.

Leading rayne scores was Tayshaun Colomb with 28 points, followed by Dashaunte Cormier with 21 and Rico Price adding 11.

The Wolves are schedule to also host Eunice Friday during a district contest, followed by another district game at North Vermilion on Tuesday.