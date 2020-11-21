Turnovers, injuries plaque Wolves in 32-21 loss to Comeaux

RAYNE - Friday’s final regular game of the 2020 high school football season for Rayne High School fit right in with the chaotic and surreal year we have all endured.

What looked like a game up for grabs at times, the Wolves settled down and took a lead near the half mark.

But, a key turnover and a couple additional injuries to an already banged up Rayne lineup, Comeaux High took the lead as the first half ended and never looked back, handing Rayne a 32-21 loss as the Wolves finished the regular season with a 3-5 record. They will have to wait until today (Sunday) for the state brackets to be released and hope their No. 26 ranking holds up for post season play.

But, Rayne High Head Coach Kaine Guidry sees Friday’s game as a learning lesson.

“Comeaux just out-hustled us and out-played us tonight -- plain and simple,” Guidry stated. “We didn’t do a good job of preparing all week. Our focus seemed to be elsewhere.

“We can make a whole bunch of excuses because of the amount of injuries and other things that have happened, but at the end of the day we got out played by a team that wanted it more than we did. Plain and simple.

“I hope we can learn from this and not let it happen again. Comeaux deserves a lot of credit to fight back for the win.”

The Wolves tallied 251 total yards on offense, 162 of them on the ground for the Rayne running game.

Lead rusher on Friday was Ron Charles with 21 carries for 1`28 yards and a touchdown.

Bleyton Francis had 18 yards and a touchdown, while Darian Chevalier also scored a touchdown from five yards out.

In the air for the Wolves, Colin LaCombe and Bleyton Francis shared quarterback duties. LaCombe threw two completions for 37 yards and 11 rushing yards, with Francis coming in on a scoring drive in the second quarter to make a 52-yard connection to Lexx Guidry.

Completing the receiving stats were Bleyton Francis (2-37 yards), Shane Murray and Garrett Louviere.

Of the Spartans’ 408 total offensive yards, the majority, 370 of them, were on the ground. The Rayne secondary limited their passing game to only one completion for 38 yards.

Leading the Rayne defense was Bleyton Francis with seven solo tackles, two assists and four tackles for a loss.

Deuce Comeaux and Will Arceneaux each recorded five solo tackles. Comeaux had two tackles for a loss and two break-ups by Arceneaux.

Completing the Rayne defense were Desmond Mouton and Roderick Freeman each with four solos, and Trevon Williams and Landon Richard each with two tackles.

Adding a tackle apiece were Rico Price, Robert Breaux, Logan Alger, J’sia Eaglin and Durrell Weathersby.

Deuce Comeaux tended to kicking duties and two punts for 63 yards and three extra points.

Rayne returners on special teams for the Wolves were Bleyton Francis (3 for 75 yards), Ron Charles (2 for 56 yards) and Darian Chevalier.

Comeaux was first to light up the score board on a 21-yard scoring run and two-point conversion for a 8-0 lead early in the first quarter.

But, Rayne answered with not one, but two scores of their own in the first quarter. The first drive resulted in a 32-yard scoring run by Ron Charles and extra point by Deuce Comeaux, while Darian Chevalier punched in a short run into the endzone. Comeaux extra point saw the Wolves with a 14-8 lead heading into the second quarter of action.

Early on in the second quarter, Comeaux knotted up the score at 14-all with a touchdown as Rayne’s fieldgoal unit shut down the extra point with a block.

The Rayne offense stepped it up once again and answered with a 54-yard scoring drive, topped off with a touchdown by Bleyton Francis. Comeaux’s extra point saw the Wolves up 21-24 as the first half wound down.

But, the Spartans pushed back with a drive to the Rayne 23-yard line where Comeaux booted a 40-yard fieldgoal to tighten the score at 21-17 for the halftime break.

The second half was all Comeaux scoring one touchdown in each quarter for the 32-21 finale and Spartan win.