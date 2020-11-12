Biden projected as 46th U.S. President

WASHINGTON, D.C. - With 290 electoral votes at press time, former Vice President Joe Biden is the apparent 46th president of the United States of America.

Biden and vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, reached the “magic” 270 electoral college votes around noon Saturday when it was projected that they had won the majority in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Biden and Harris delivered a message of unity and healing to a divided nation during their victory speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday night just hours after the Democratic ticket was announced as winners of the election — news that sparked impromptu street celebrations around the country.

The result also provided a history-making moment for Biden’s running mate, Sen. Harris of California, who will become the first woman to serve as vice president.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has vowed to press forward with a legal fight, pushing claims of voter fraud in response to the news that came while he was at his Virginia golf club.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” Trump said in a statement released Saturday night. “The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

In the past week, the Trump campaign has blitzed state and federal courts with roughly a dozen lawsuits, most attempting to halt the vote-counting process or disqualify batches of ballots. The majority of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits were filed in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan — states where Biden’s margin of victory is slim.

Meanwhile, as votes are still being counted, the election was also historical in that the Biden-Harris ticket received the most votes ever cast in the history of the country — 75.4 million at press time.

The Trump-Pence ticket received the second-highest number of votes ever at 70.9 million at press time.

Biden’s victory declaration came 48 years to the day after he was first elected to the United States Senate.