Article Image Alt Text

Cathy Mary Stakes

Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:34pm
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Cathy Mary Stakes, 54, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will be in the Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan.
Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include two sons, Carl Broussard Jr. and spouse Savannah of Forest Hill and Michael Broussard of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Jerret Broussard, Zaireck Broussard, Brant Broussard, Layla Carter, Madilyn Coker, Anora Coker, Morgan Broussard and William Broussard; and two sisters, Agnes Kibodeaux of Crowley and Barbara Meche Kibodeaux of Lake Arthur.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David “Road Dog” Brain Stakes, and grandmother, Theresa Quibodeaux.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020