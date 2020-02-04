Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Cathy Mary Stakes, 54, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in New Iberia.

Interment will be in the Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two sons, Carl Broussard Jr. and spouse Savannah of Forest Hill and Michael Broussard of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Jerret Broussard, Zaireck Broussard, Brant Broussard, Layla Carter, Madilyn Coker, Anora Coker, Morgan Broussard and William Broussard; and two sisters, Agnes Kibodeaux of Crowley and Barbara Meche Kibodeaux of Lake Arthur.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David “Road Dog” Brain Stakes, and grandmother, Theresa Quibodeaux.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.