Rayne, LA - Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018, at a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Donald Lee Thibodeaux, 74, who died Friday, July 20, in Duson.

Interment will be in the Leger Cemetery in Rayne.

Rev. Allen Breaux, Associate Pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Serving as lectors will be Mike Foreman and Sylvia Foreman Alleman. Organist will be Beth Hebert, soloist will be Debbie Reed they will be playing and singing Amazing Grace, Be not Afraid, Old Rugged Cross, On Eagle's Wings.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Constantin Thibodeaux, son, Kendall Thibodeaux, two daughters, Trudy Thibodeaux Gautreaux and spouse Phillip, Leah Thibodeaux and companion Patrick Menard, three grandchildren, Ashley Breaux, Mitzi Thibodeaux, Josh Thibodeaux and girlfriend Halie Savoy, two great grandchildren, Asalee Savoy, Clover Schott, sister, Lucille Thibodeaux Foreman, two brothers, Harold Thibodeaux, Larry Thibodeaux and spouse Gayle.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mitzi Thibodeaux, father, Murphy Thibodeaux, mother, Odile Istre Thibodeaux, brother-in-law, Paul Foreman.

Donald worked in farming for a total of 60 years until his retirement. He was currently working part time with colleagues in the farming industry.

With his passion for farming, Donald devoted long hours while working in harsh conditions, but it was his way of providing a good and fruitful life for his family. His profound patience and faith in God gave him the strength to labor the long hours and an understanding that it takes only a seed from a farmer's hand to feed God's people. With a strong mind and big heart, he built a strong bond and shared experiences that kept his family close to each other. Donald lead by example and his actions spoke louder than words. If you could see farming through the eyes of a farmer, it's there, you will see the work of God and the Love of Family!

Donald was known for his infectious smile and witty personality that made people laugh and gave them a sense of love. He was always the honorary cook for family and friends and without a doubt, the entertainment for the evening!

He was a member of the Acadian Trail Ride association, a charter member of the Rayne Jaycees, President of Leger Community Cemetery, and a shareholder with the Rayne Rice Dryer and Warehouse Company.

Donald's legacy quote was, "I'm going to Tippy Town Riceville to get a load of goats!"

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and on Monday, July 23, 2018 from 7:00 am to 9:30 am.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.