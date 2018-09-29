Wolves fall short to Leesville Wampus Cats, 41-26

RAYNE – The Rayne High Wolves began Friday’s non-district game against Leesville High on a positive note, scoring first and holding a 7-0 lead through the first quarter of play.

But, with three Rayne turnovers at crucial times of the ballgame, the Wampus Cats claimed a 41-26 win.

“Tonight is not very different from our first four games,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware. “Just when you think we are making headway, we keep shooting ourselves in the foot.”

“We should have finished the first quarter with a 14-0 lead with the interception by Carlos (Figaro) added to the touchdown, but we couldn’t collect ourselves,” Ware continues.

Rayne was the first team to post points during Friday’s contest, a 65-yard touchdown run by Darian Richard. An extra point kick by Morgan Manuel placed the Wolves ahead 7-0 as the first quarter ticked away.

The start of the second quarter saw the Wolves attempt a 37-yard field goal to increase their lead. But, the Cats had other plans as Darius Allen recovered a blocked punt and dashed in a 63-yard touchdown for a 7-all score.

Midway through the second quarter the Wolves had their sights on the endzone once again. However, a Rayne fumble lead to a Leesville 65-yard scoring drive for a 14-7 lead for the Wampus Cats.

Leesville extended their lead with a 78-yard scoring drive, followed by a another score, compliments of a Rayne fumble near the 40 for a 27-7 score at the half.

“The first half is usually our stronger part of the ballgame,” Ware stated, “but, with all those turnovers, we were lucky we were still in the ballgame.”

Each team added a score in the third quarter, but the Wolves still trailed 34-13 heading into the final quarter of action when the Rayne offense picked up a couple of breaks of their own.

Mid-way through the fourth quarter, Leesville was forced to punt following a three and out by the Rayne defense. A blocked punt by the Rayne special teams’ line was recovered by Marlon Forman which led to a touchdown run by Darion Senegal as the gap closed to 34-26 with the Wolves still trailing by a score.

Leesville’s last drive of the game saw the Cats drive 70 yards for another touchdown, sealing the 41-26 win over the Wolves.

Of Rayne’s 423 total offensive yards, 135 of which on the ground, Darion Senegal led the Wolves with 15 carries for 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns, followed by Darian Richard with 107 yards on nine carries while chipping in a touchdown. John Daigle also recorded a touchdown while tallying 30 yards on 11 carries.

Leesville completed the evening slightly ahead of the Wolves with 445 total offensive yards, 318 on the ground and 127 in the air.

In the air for the Wolves was sophomore quarterback Collin LaCombe who was 9-fr-17 totaling 135 yards.

Rayne receivers were Zach Fontenot (5-109) and Tyler Fontenot (3-30).

Defensive leaders for Rayne were Ron Roberts and Ben Boullion, each with 8.5 tackles, five solos and seven assists. Boullion also recorded a tackle for a loss.

Completing the defensive leading stats were Darian Richard (7), Jamarcus Monroe (5.5), John Daigle (4.5), Marlon Forman (4), Bobby Guidry (3.5), and three by Zach Fontenot and Miles Doucet.

Recording tackles for a loss for the Wolves’ defense were Bobby Guidry with one and John Daigle collected two, while Carlos Figaro nabbed a interception.

“I hate to keep harping on this,” Ware continued, “but, even with the number of seniors we have this year, we are young in experience. Most of our seniors, as most of our juniors, are first-time starters. With the starters we lost from last year, they were mostly three-year starters, not leaving a bunch of playing time for our juniors and seniors of this year. As you can see, it shows at times.”

Ware concluded, “But, at this point of the season, mid-way through, these mistakes should be behind us. We will just have to keep on keeping on.”

The Wolves, now 2-3 on the season, will hit the road on Friday traveling to Lafayette where they will begin district play against Teurlings Catholic. Kick-off is 7 p.m.