While many were on hand to see South Louisiana Community College name Elder Outreach as its inaugural Benefactor of the Year, Chancellor Dr. Natalie Harder and Executive Director Lana Fontenot, third and fourth from left, respectively, presented the award to, from left, Elder Outreach’s CEO Chris McMorris and Regional Administrator Jude Sittig.

SLCC names Elder Outreach its Benefactor of the Year
There was a bit of theme emerging with the stories that South Louisiana Community College’s Executive Director Lana Fontenot, Chancellor Dr. Natalie Harder and student Miranda Stelly; Crowley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux and...

Crowley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux, left, addressed her fellow Rotarians Tuesday with a look at the many things the Chamber did in 2016. Thibodeaux expressed interest in making the report an annual occurrence for the community. Thanking her for the program is Crowley Rotary President Tracy Young, right.

Thibodeaux discusses Chamber’s year with Rotarians
Crowley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux took Rotary Club program Tuesday as a chance to talk about the Chamber, and specifically, its year. “I want to make an annual report one of my goals this year moving forward,” said...

News

By Jeannine LeJeune

Meaux to address monthly luncheon

Estherwood native Chris Meaux, the man who created the WAITR app that has “revolutionized dinner time and food delivery”, will be the latest person to address OncAcadia’s business series.

By Howell Dennis

Livestock show starts Thursday

The Rice Arena will be busy this weekend with the start of the annual Acadia Parish Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

By Jeannine LeJeune

Sports

Wolves dominate 3-4A All-District Football Team

A total of a dozen Wolves were named during 3-4A All-District selections following a most successful 2016 football season.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

Rayne High Wrestling Team repeat as Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Tournament champions.

Rayne wrestlers repeat as tournament champs

The Rayne High Wolves repeated as champions of the 2016 Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, Dec. 3, on the Rayne High campus.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

LOOKING FOR AN OPENING - Rayne High’s Tajané Butler (12) looks for an opening during Lady Wolves basketball action for the start of the 2016-2017 basketball season with a 44-28 win over Lafayette Christian Academy. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Wolves, Ladies settle into new roundball season

Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams have settled into the 2016-2017 basketball season with both squads seeing improvement as play continues.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

Columns

When demand exceeds supply

Sitting in an empty committee hearing room in the U.S. Senate in Washington, it struck me: We really are on our own with flood recovery. Three small-business representatives traveled to D.C.

By Camille Conaway

Our political predicament

There is no point denying or sugar-coating the plain fact that the voters this election year face a choice between two of the worst candidates in living memory.

By Thomas Sowell

Lifestyle

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Kate Bangle, far left, presented a program entitled “Gourds, Gourds, Gourds” at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Attakapas Study Club held at the home of Barbara Lengefeld, far right. Jo-Anne Arnaud and Dot Simon, second and third from left, respectively, served as hostesses for the meeting.

Attakapas Study club hears program on gourds

The Attakapas Study Club of Crowley met on Jan. 10 at the home of its president, Barbara Lengefeld.

Jonathan Isaac May and Katelyn Claire Stanford

May, Stanford to wed April 30

Byron and Renae Stanford of Iota are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katelyn Claire Stanford of Baton Rouge, to Jonathan Isaac May of Baton Rouge.

Official start of Mardi Gras season marked with a toast

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque

