While many were on hand to see South Louisiana Community College name Elder Outreach as its inaugural Benefactor of the Year, Chancellor Dr. Natalie Harder and Executive Director Lana Fontenot, third and fourth from left, respectively, presented the award to, from left, Elder Outreach’s CEO Chris McMorris and Regional Administrator Jude Sittig.
Crowley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux, left, addressed her fellow Rotarians Tuesday with a look at the many things the Chamber did in 2016. Thibodeaux expressed interest in making the report an annual occurrence for the community. Thanking her for the program is Crowley Rotary President Tracy Young, right.
News
There was a bit of theme emerging with the stories that South Louisiana Community College’s Executive Director Lana Fontenot, Chancellor Dr.
By Jeannine LeJeune
Estherwood native Chris Meaux, the man who created the WAITR app that has “revolutionized dinner time and food delivery”, will be the latest person to address OncAcadia’s business series.
By Howell Dennis
The Rice Arena will be busy this weekend with the start of the annual Acadia Parish Junior Livestock Show and Sale.
By Jeannine LeJeune
Sports
A total of a dozen Wolves were named during 3-4A All-District selections following a most successful 2016 football season.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
The Rayne High Wolves repeated as champions of the 2016 Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, Dec. 3, on the Rayne High campus.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams have settled into the 2016-2017 basketball season with both squads seeing improvement as play continues.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Columns
Sitting in an empty committee hearing room in the U.S. Senate in Washington, it struck me: We really are on our own with flood recovery. Three small-business representatives traveled to D.C.
By Camille Conaway
There is no point denying or sugar-coating the plain fact that the voters this election year face a choice between two of the worst candidates in living memory.
By Thomas Sowell
Lifestyle
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Kate Bangle, far left, presented a program entitled “Gourds, Gourds, Gourds” at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Attakapas Study Club held at the home of Barbara Lengefeld, far right. Jo-Anne Arnaud and Dot Simon, second and third from left, respectively, served as hostesses for the meeting.
The Attakapas Study Club of Crowley met on Jan. 10 at the home of its president, Barbara Lengefeld.
Byron and Renae Stanford of Iota are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katelyn Claire Stanford of Baton Rouge, to Jonathan Isaac May of Baton Rouge.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Featured Photo
Acadia Parish Today
