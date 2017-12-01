BREAKING NEWS
Mike Francis, right, was sworn in as District 4’s Public Service Commissioner by Judge John Trahan, left, Tuesday afternoon at the Acadia Parish Courthouse. Holding the Bible for the ceremony is Francis’ wife Sheila Stevens Francis. Francis, a Republican, was elected in November to the position, defeating fellow Republican Reldon Owens and Democrat Mary Werner by garnering 54 percent of the vote.
News
A male subject, identified as Corey Cormier, is in stable condition after being the victim in a shooting Sunday morning in the 300 block of Westwood Drive.
A man who had plans to rob a couple of local financial institutions, found that he had “bit off more than he could chew” when he found that the financial institutions were “on his tail.”
By (Crowley Police Department press release)
When Trey Garrick saw a business opportunity in Tanzania, Africa, he had no idea how what was first an opportunity to make money by taking American travelers on tours would lead to what would be a
By Howell Dennis
Sports
A total of a dozen Wolves were named during 3-4A All-District selections following a most successful 2016 football season.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
The Rayne High Wolves repeated as champions of the 2016 Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, Dec. 3, on the Rayne High campus.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams have settled into the 2016-2017 basketball season with both squads seeing improvement as play continues.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Columns
Sitting in an empty committee hearing room in the U.S. Senate in Washington, it struck me: We really are on our own with flood recovery. Three small-business representatives traveled to D.C.
By Camille Conaway
There is no point denying or sugar-coating the plain fact that the voters this election year face a choice between two of the worst candidates in living memory.
By Thomas Sowell
Lifestyle
LSN STAFF PHOTO / Josie Henry
In an effort to remind youth of the real meaning of Christmas, the Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council 5499 sponsored a “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest. Winners in the various age categories included, seated from left, Cheyenne Guidry, Jack Dudding, Madalyn Mathiew, Cal Rosinski, Elijah Murphy, Ahna Fontenot, John Ronkartz, London Latiolais; standing from left, Johnny Haines (Knights contest chair), Caitlyn Walker, Sydnie Schexnayder, Lauren Hoffpauir, Caroline Baker, Bernadette Cormier (Ladies Auxiliary chair) and Grand Knight E.J. Mareceaux.
The true “Reason for the Season” is often lost in all the commercialism and hoopla of gift-giving, but members of Sacré Coeur Council 5499, Knights of Columbus, are doing something about that.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Featured Photo
Acadia Parish Today
Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949
Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474
Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793