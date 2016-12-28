News
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the 2016 conviction of Kerry Bertrand.
By Jeannine LeJeune
CROWLEY - The current lined area of the Acadia Parish Landfill has a little less than two years of life remaining.
By Steve Bandy, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
The Crowley Police Department, with help from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, were on the scene of a shooting, reportedly fatal, Tuesday morning.
A total of a dozen Wolves were named during 3-4A All-District selections following a most successful 2016 football season.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
The Rayne High Wolves repeated as champions of the 2016 Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, Dec. 3, on the Rayne High campus.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams have settled into the 2016-2017 basketball season with both squads seeing improvement as play continues.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Sitting in an empty committee hearing room in the U.S. Senate in Washington, it struck me: We really are on our own with flood recovery. Three small-business representatives traveled to D.C.
By Camille Conaway
There is no point denying or sugar-coating the plain fact that the voters this election year face a choice between two of the worst candidates in living memory.
By Thomas Sowell
The San Luis Resort in Galveston, Texas served as the picturesque setting on Saturday, Oct.
The Crowley Garden Club held its annual Christmas luncheon at the home of Marilyn Lawson on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The members enjoyed time socializing before sitting down for a delicious meal provided by hostesses Christie Brammer, Marlene Brantley, Janis Coignard, Sissy Gall, Ruth McBride and Georgie Petitjean. Rather than exchange gifts, the ladies brought items to be donated to a local women’s shelter. They also participated in a floral “Design in a Bag” activity that matched two teams against each other in designing fresh floral arrangements using the same materials. On hand for the holiday event were, kneeling and seated front from left, Carol Trahan, Bobbie delaHoussaye, Ruth McBride; standing, Isabella delaHoussaye, Judy LeJeune, Lawson, Brantley, Brammer, Joan Hoffpauer, Gall, Petitjean, Judy Guillot and Charlotte Freeland.
A sunset ceremony united Adrienne Claire Trahan and James Lawrence Catalano on Saturday, Oct. 22, at The Chicory in the historic Warehouse District of New Orleans.
