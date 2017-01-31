While many were on hand to see South Louisiana Community College name Elder Outreach as its inaugural Benefactor of the Year, Chancellor Dr. Natalie Harder and Executive Director Lana Fontenot, third and fourth from left, respectively, presented the award to, from left, Elder Outreach’s CEO Chris McMorris and Regional Administrator Jude Sittig.
Crowley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux, left, addressed her fellow Rotarians Tuesday with a look at the many things the Chamber did in 2016. Thibodeaux expressed interest in making the report an annual occurrence for the community. Thanking her for the program is Crowley Rotary President Tracy Young, right.
News
Little Marcus Colt Guidry claimed the title of Rayne’s first born of 2017 when he arrived at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
CROWLEY - After learning that state law prohibits the appointment of an “interim” treasurer, the Acadia Parish Police Jury will advertise to fill the vacancy in that position that will be created w
By Steve Bandy, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Repairs on a rental house damaged in the August flood may have been for naught.
By Steve Bandy, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Sports
The Wolves and Lady Wolves traveled to Crowley Friday night at Crowley High, both picking up district wins.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
SILVER GLOVES CHAMPION - Braylon “Speedy” Ordogne (right photo), a member of the Frog Capital Boxing Club in Rayne, brought home the 2017 Regional Silver Gloves Tournament title held Jan.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
The Rayne High School wrestling team attended the 2017 Ken Cole Invitational held Jan.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Columns
Sitting in an empty committee hearing room in the U.S. Senate in Washington, it struck me: We really are on our own with flood recovery. Three small-business representatives traveled to D.C.
By Camille Conaway
There is no point denying or sugar-coating the plain fact that the voters this election year face a choice between two of the worst candidates in living memory.
By Thomas Sowell
Lifestyle
Gaynal and Ann Savoy of Rayne are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Alaina Ann Savoy, to Willis James Meaux, son of Carl and Renee Meaux of Kaplan.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Kate Bangle, far left, presented a program entitled “Gourds, Gourds, Gourds” at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Attakapas Study Club held at the home of Barbara Lengefeld, far right. Jo-Anne Arnaud and Dot Simon, second and third from left, respectively, served as hostesses for the meeting.
The Attakapas Study Club of Crowley met on Jan. 10 at the home of its president, Barbara Lengefeld.
Byron and Renae Stanford of Iota are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katelyn Claire Stanford of Baton Rouge, to Jonathan Isaac May of Baton Rouge.
Featured Photo
Acadia Parish Today
Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949
Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474
Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793