While many were on hand to see South Louisiana Community College name Elder Outreach as its inaugural Benefactor of the Year, Chancellor Dr. Natalie Harder and Executive Director Lana Fontenot, third and fourth from left, respectively, presented the award to, from left, Elder Outreach’s CEO Chris McMorris and Regional Administrator Jude Sittig.
Crowley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Thibodeaux, left, addressed her fellow Rotarians Tuesday with a look at the many things the Chamber did in 2016. Thibodeaux expressed interest in making the report an annual occurrence for the community. Thanking her for the program is Crowley Rotary President Tracy Young, right.
News
Since taking over management of Acadia General Hospital (AGH) in June 2014, Lafayette General Health (LGH) has invested over $16 million in operations, equipment and capital improvements around the
MEMBERSHIP RECOGNITION: Clarence Arsement, center, was recognized for 52 years of continuous membership in the American Legion during the January meeting of Arceneaux Post 77. Making the presentation to Arsement were Commander David Simon, left, and Membership Chairman Ray Olinger. (Acadian-Tribune photo by Steve Bandy)
With some effort — including phone calls to the national American Legion headquarters in Washington, D.C. — Clarence Arsement is receiving the recognition he deserves.
By Steve Bandy, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
CLEANEST CITY entry fee for the upcoming 2017 judging was presented by Mayor Pro-Tem Lendell “Pete” Babineaux to members of the Rayne Garden Club during Monday night’s City Council meeting. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Rayne Garden Club member Fran Bihm, Rayne Garden Club President Sepha Guidry, Rayne Garden Club Cleanest City Chairperson Lisa Soileaux, and Babineaux. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Steve Bandy)
Detailed plans for the second annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade were aired during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Rayne city Council.
By Steve Bandy, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Sports
The Wolves and Lady Wolves traveled to Crowley Friday night at Crowley High, both picking up district wins.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
SILVER GLOVES CHAMPION - Braylon “Speedy” Ordogne (right photo), a member of the Frog Capital Boxing Club in Rayne, brought home the 2017 Regional Silver Gloves Tournament title held Jan.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
The Rayne High School wrestling team attended the 2017 Ken Cole Invitational held Jan.
By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Columns
Sitting in an empty committee hearing room in the U.S. Senate in Washington, it struck me: We really are on our own with flood recovery. Three small-business representatives traveled to D.C.
By Camille Conaway
There is no point denying or sugar-coating the plain fact that the voters this election year face a choice between two of the worst candidates in living memory.
By Thomas Sowell
Lifestyle
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Kate Bangle, far left, presented a program entitled “Gourds, Gourds, Gourds” at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Attakapas Study Club held at the home of Barbara Lengefeld, far right. Jo-Anne Arnaud and Dot Simon, second and third from left, respectively, served as hostesses for the meeting.
The Attakapas Study Club of Crowley met on Jan. 10 at the home of its president, Barbara Lengefeld.
Byron and Renae Stanford of Iota are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katelyn Claire Stanford of Baton Rouge, to Jonathan Isaac May of Baton Rouge.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Featured Photo
