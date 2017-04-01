Mike Francis, right, was sworn in as District 4’s Public Service Commissioner by Judge John Trahan, left, Tuesday afternoon at the Acadia Parish Courthouse. Holding the Bible for the ceremony is Francis’ wife Sheila Stevens Francis. Francis, a Republican, was elected in November to the position, defeating fellow Republican Reldon Owens and Democrat Mary Werner by garnering 54 percent of the vote.

Francis takes oath
Mike Francis was sworn in by Judge John Trahan as District 4 Public Service Commissioner on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Acadia Parish Courthouse. Francis, a Republican, is the founder of Francis Drilling Fluids, one of the oldest drilling fluid...

News

Garrick’s mission making a difference

When Trey Garrick saw a business opportunity in Tanzania, Africa, he had no idea how what was first an opportunity to make money by taking American travelers on tours would lead to what would be a

By Howell Dennis

Saturday drowning investigated by APSO

CROWLEY – Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an drowning which occurred this morning at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday. 

Mike Francis was sworn in by Judge John Trahan as District 4 Public Service Commissioner on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Acadia Parish Courthouse.

By Howell Dennis

Sports

Wolves dominate 3-4A All-District Football Team

A total of a dozen Wolves were named during 3-4A All-District selections following a most successful 2016 football season.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

Rayne High Wrestling Team repeat as Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Tournament champions.

Rayne wrestlers repeat as tournament champs

The Rayne High Wolves repeated as champions of the 2016 Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, Dec. 3, on the Rayne High campus.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

LOOKING FOR AN OPENING - Rayne High’s Tajané Butler (12) looks for an opening during Lady Wolves basketball action for the start of the 2016-2017 basketball season with a 44-28 win over Lafayette Christian Academy. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Wolves, Ladies settle into new roundball season

Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams have settled into the 2016-2017 basketball season with both squads seeing improvement as play continues.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

Columns

When demand exceeds supply

Sitting in an empty committee hearing room in the U.S. Senate in Washington, it struck me: We really are on our own with flood recovery. Three small-business representatives traveled to D.C.

By Camille Conaway

Our political predicament

There is no point denying or sugar-coating the plain fact that the voters this election year face a choice between two of the worst candidates in living memory.

By Thomas Sowell

Lifestyle

Les Dames Acadienne make annual lap blanket donations, deliveries

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

Delta Debs, Beaux begin service projects

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Mrs. Mark Glenn Stewart Jr.

Outdoor wedding unites couple

The San Luis Resort in Galveston, Texas served as the picturesque setting on Saturday, Oct.

