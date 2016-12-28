News

Bertrand’s conviction affirmed

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the 2016 conviction of Kerry Bertrand.

By Jeannine LeJeune

Parish to begin excavation of new landfill cell

CROWLEY - The current lined area of the Acadia Parish Landfill has a little less than two years of life remaining.

By Steve Bandy, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

Police investigating shooting in Carver Village Subdivision

The Crowley Police Department, with help from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, were on the scene of a shooting, reportedly fatal, Tuesday morning.

Sports

Wolves dominate 3-4A All-District Football Team

A total of a dozen Wolves were named during 3-4A All-District selections following a most successful 2016 football season.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

Rayne High Wrestling Team repeat as Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Tournament champions.

Rayne wrestlers repeat as tournament champs

The Rayne High Wolves repeated as champions of the 2016 Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Saturday, Dec. 3, on the Rayne High campus.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

LOOKING FOR AN OPENING - Rayne High’s Tajané Butler (12) looks for an opening during Lady Wolves basketball action for the start of the 2016-2017 basketball season with a 44-28 win over Lafayette Christian Academy. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Wolves, Ladies settle into new roundball season

Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams have settled into the 2016-2017 basketball season with both squads seeing improvement as play continues.

By Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune

Columns

When demand exceeds supply

Sitting in an empty committee hearing room in the U.S. Senate in Washington, it struck me: We really are on our own with flood recovery. Three small-business representatives traveled to D.C.

By Camille Conaway

Our political predicament

There is no point denying or sugar-coating the plain fact that the voters this election year face a choice between two of the worst candidates in living memory.

By Thomas Sowell

Lifestyle

Mrs. Mark Glenn Stewart Jr.

Outdoor wedding unites couple

The San Luis Resort in Galveston, Texas served as the picturesque setting on Saturday, Oct.

The Crowley Garden Club held its annual Christmas luncheon at the home of Marilyn Lawson on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The members enjoyed time socializing before sitting down for a delicious meal provided by hostesses Christie Brammer, Marlene Brantley, Janis Coignard, Sissy Gall, Ruth McBride and Georgie Petitjean. Rather than exchange gifts, the ladies brought items to be donated to a local women’s shelter. They also participated in a floral “Design in a Bag” activity that matched two teams against each other in designing fresh floral arrangements using the same materials. On hand for the holiday event were, kneeling and seated front from left, Carol Trahan, Bobbie delaHoussaye, Ruth McBride; standing, Isabella delaHoussaye, Judy LeJeune, Lawson, Brantley, Brammer, Joan Hoffpauer, Gall, Petitjean, Judy Guillot and Charlotte Freeland.

Crowley Garden Club members enjoy Christmas social

Mr. and Mrs. James Lawrence Catalano

Trahan, Catalano wed in New Orleans

A sunset ceremony united Adrienne Claire Trahan and James Lawrence Catalano on Saturday, Oct. 22, at The Chicory in the historic Warehouse District of New Orleans.

