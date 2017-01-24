Rayne City Council hears Mardi Gras plans

Detailed plans for the second annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade were aired during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Rayne city Council.

Council members also voted to again this year participate in the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City Contest.

Fran Bihm, executive director of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, told the council that this year’s parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, and will follow a different route than the inaugural parade last year.

“We’re going to line up this year’s parade along American Legion Drive and march north to the Frog Festival grounds,” Bihm said.

Last year’s event culminated with activities at The Depot Square after a southbound trek from Gossen Memorial Park.

And a number of “post-parade” activities are being planned, according to Bihm.

“There’s going to be a chicken-and-sausage gumbo cook-off. We’ll have barbecued hamburgers and plenty of refreshments for sale. There will be activities for the children and a live band — Temporary Fix — for music and dancing,” she said.

Bihm urged local businesses to participate and sponsor a float in the parade. Entry fee for any type of unit is $25.

“We want this to be a unifying event for the city,” Bihm said.

Parade line-up will begin at 2 p.m. on American Legion Drive. The parade will begin at 3 p.m., travel along North Adams Avenue and The Boulevard, turn left on Oak Street and end at the Frog Festival Pavilion.

Post-parade entertainment is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Parade entry packets are available at the Chamber of Commerce office at 107 W. Oak St. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Deadline to enter is Thursday, Feb. 23.

In other business during the brief meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Lendell “Pete” Babineaux, in the absence of Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, presented a check to the Rayne Garden Club to cover entry fees for the 2017 Cleanest City competition.

Sepha Guidry, local club president; Lisa Soileaux, Cleanest City Chairperson; and Bihm, Garde Club member, accepted the check, explaining that the district judging for the contest is tentatively set for mid-April.

The council also unanimously voted to re-appoint Phil Hebert as a board member of the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Protection District No. 9.