Special election races set for Acadia voters

Louisiana Democrats ceded yet another seat in the House of Representatives Friday (Jan. 27) as qualifying for the March 25 special election to fill House District 42 closed with two Republicans and no Democrats qualifying.

John Stefanski and Jay Suire, both from Crowley, both Republicans, were the only two to enter the race to fill the legislative seat previously held by Democrat Jack Montoucet, who recently was appointed as Secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries by Gov. John Bell Edwards.

Also on Acadia Parish ballots on March 25 will be races for judge in the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal (3rd District, Division B) and for a vacant alderman seat in the town of Basile.

Three candidates, all Republicans, All from Lafayette, have qualified for the judge’s race, including Vanessa W. Anseman, Candyce Perret and Susan Theall.

In the Basile race, two Democrats, LaToya Howze and Darrell Reed, are candidates.

The last day to register to vote in person or by mail for the March 25 election is Feb. 22. The last day to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is March 4.

Early voting for the primary election will be held March 11 through March 18 (except Sunday and holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parish Registrar of Voters’ office in Crowley.

If a runoff is need in the judge’s race, it will be held Saturday, April 29.