A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, for Clara Mae Primeaux Roy, 73, who died Feb. 16, 2017, in Lake Charles.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota.

Clara’s life joys were her husband, children, grandchildren and her faith. She had a passion for nature especially gardening and fishing. Everyone called her friend and she never met a stranger; and as she would say, “It is what it is.”

She is survived by one daughter, Karla Roy Powell and her husband Sam of Lake Charles; one son, Kendall Roy of Carlyss; six sisters, Carrie Johnson of Crowley, Beulah Bertrand and her husband Wilbur of Crowley, Alice Johnson of Crowley, Eula Chase and her husband Mitch of Crowley, Doris James and her husband Ronnie of Crowley and Irene Richard and her husband Richard of Crowley; four brothers, Ovrilien Primeaux and his wife Marylena of Iota, Ernest Primeaux and his wife Yvonne of Crowley, Lyndras Primeaux and his wife Linda of Crowley and Minus Primeaux and his wife Carolyn of Crowley; five grandchildren, Amber Mihlbauer, Patrick Powell, Nicholas Powell, Leigh Ann Mihlbauer and Kolby Roy; and one great-grandchild, Jadyn Little.

Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin “Bobby” Ray Roy; her son, Christopher James Roy; her daughter, Karen Faye Roy Mihlbauer; her parents, Amelia and Blaze Primeaux; and three brothers, Uray, Ora and Alfred Primeaux.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Powell, Nicholas Powell, Kolby Roy, Noah Guidry, Shannon Richard and Arthur Richard.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota.