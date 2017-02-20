A Memorial Mass for Dennis Breaux, 62, will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m.. Dennis will be laid to rest in the Mermentau Cemetery.

Dennis was born in Jennings on April 17, 1954, to Ogden J. and Rena L Breaux. Dennis grew up in Mermentau and graduated in 1972 from Midland High School. In 1974, he enlisted in the United States Army. Dennis married Connie Miller in Mermentau and they had one daughter, Bridget. Dennis was a kind and loving person he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dennis went to Sutherland in 1990 for a three-month job and never left. On Jan. 15, 2005, he was united in marriage to Carrie Burrows, and the continued to live in Sutherland. He was employed by LU No. 464 until he retired in 2012.

Dennis enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, watching Nebraska football, and he especially loved his dogs.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Ogden and Rena Breaux.

Dennis is survived by his wife Carrie of Sutherland Nebraska; his daughter, Bridget Breaux (Angel Lopez) of Oviedo, Florida; the most beautiful granddaughter in the world, Gabby Lopez; his sister, Wanda (Don) Bonnie of Mermentau; his brother, Terry (Rosemary) Breaux of Port St. Lucie, Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members.

