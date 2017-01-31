Crowley - Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Emery Joseph Meche, 86, who died Monday Jan. 30, 2017, in Lafayette.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse, was the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include wife, Loula “Lou” Richard Meche: two sons, Raphael Meche of Rayne and Troy Meche and wife Kristine of Rayne; three step daughters, Gina Neumeyer of Crowley, Cherie Smith of Madison, Wisconsin, and Rhonda Daigle Moncla and husband Charlie of Lafayette; two stepsons, Ricky Daigle and wife Patty of Midland and Steven Daigle of Rayne; three sisters, Iris Meche Boudreaux of Rayne, Ella Meche Gary and husband Wilbert of Lafayette, and Bonita Meche Bergeron and husband Waymond of Lafayette; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by father, Louis Meche; mother, Beatrice Bergeron Meche; two brothers, Lloyd Meche and Melvin Meche; and sister, Onera Meche Brasseaux.

A Rosary was prayed Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb, 1, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Emery Joseph Meche’s family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Dr. Satinder Saini, Southwind Rehab in Crowley, and Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, and Carpenter House in Lafayette.

