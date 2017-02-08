It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Francis “Satch” Regan announces his passing on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at the Encore Health Care Rehabilitation Center in Crowley at the age of 78.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Rite of Committal followed in the St. Joseph Cemetery with Father Jude Thierry as celebrant.

Francis known as “Satch” was a happy man who was loved by many. He was a graduate of St. Francis High School, a rancher, owner of the Boot and Spur Ranch, he worked and supplied stock for rodeos, and at one time he owned the Roundup Lounge in Egan. In his later years he became an artist and loved babysitting his grandchildren. Everyone called him and his twin brother “Legends.”

A loving father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, Francis will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, especially his four children, Michael Regan of Eunice, Trudy Regan LeDoux of The Woodlands, Texas, Jeff Regan and wife Lanell of Iota and Chris “Red” Regan of Iota; his brother, Carl Regan and twin brother, Freddy Regan, both of Egan; his two sisters, Delores Cart of Sulphur and Carolyn Durst of Woodstock, Georgia; 16 grandchildren, William Crochet, LaKesha Regan, Heidi Regan, Megan Witt, Heath LeDoux, James Leger, Holly Cart, Taylor Crochet, Blaze Regan, Bailey Regan, Jenna Regan, Justus Regan, Kolby Regan, Rose Regan, Ty Regan and Christian Fontenot; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Ethel Leger Regan.

At the request of the family, visitation was held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and again on Monday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. until time of services. Cursillo Rosary was recited at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Iota, 840 Howard St., (337) 779-3083 is in charge of arrangements.