Geneva LeJeune

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 5:08pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. at Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley for Geneva LeJeune, 68, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at 8:47 P.M. at AMG Specialty Hospital Park Place in Lafayette.
Br. Lloyd Singley of Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery in Crowley.
At the family’s request, visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 a.m. until time of services.
Survivors include one daughter, Donella Doré of Crowley; three grandchildren, Sabrina and husband, Tommy Fruge of Crowley, Katie Doré of Crowley and Michelle and husband Scott Reinke of West Lake; nine great-grandchildren, Kohner, Addibelle, Frank, Rylin, Makenzie, Jace, Keagan, Emalee and Allie.
Ms. LeJeune was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Simmons; her parents, Evans LeJeune and Bernice Broussard; two brothers, Steven and Jimmy LeJeune; and one sister, Mary Forest.
You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Ms. LeJeune’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.
Duhon Funeral Home, LLC Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017