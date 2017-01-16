Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 16 2017 at First Baptist Church in Crowley for Huey Paul Borill, 88, who died January 14, 2017 at Southwind Assisted Living.

Rev. Glen Howie, Rev. Cullen Clark, and Rev. Randy Borill will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Borill was a member of the United States Army during World War II. He volunteered coaching and umpiring at the Crowley Recreation Department. Mr. Borill was a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Hunters Safety Education instructor. Huey was a conservationist and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandsons especially his grandson Gentry.

He is survived three sons, Randy Keith Borill and his wife, Diana Calhoun of Denham Springs, LA, Huey “Bryan” Borill and his wife, Judy Dailey of Crowley, and Troy Lynn Borill and his wife, Judy Russell of Crowley; one brother, Reece “Black” Borill of Crowley; six grandchildren, Josh Borill, Ryan Borill, Jenny Iris Borill Sievers, Jake Borill, Boedy Borill, and Gentry Borill; and eight great-grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Jude, Emma, Olivia, Claire, Reese, and Rhyan .

Mr. Borill is preceded in death by his wife, Iris Miller Borill; his parents, Numa and Mamie Stewart Borill; one sister, Rita Schexnayder; and one brother, Albert Borill.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Lamm Family Care Home Health and Hospice, his two nurses, Sheryl Trahan, and Marisa Sonnier, their aide Kristen Istre, Dr. M.N. Katira, and Dr. Patrick Dale LeLeux, Southwind Assisted Living Center, and his caretakers, Mary and Kenneth Guidry and all of their sitters, Melba Schexnayder and Ashley Guidry for their exceptional care, kindness, and compassion to the entire Borill Family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.