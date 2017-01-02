James I. McClanahan

Mon, 01/02/2017 - 1:45pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

James I. McClanahan passed through the door of death into Heaven on Dec. 30, 2016, at 10:25 p.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Born Oct. 30, 1919, in Fort Worth, Texas, Jim was raised in Shreveport. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was married to Kathleen Thompson McClanahan who preceded him in death. Jim was an avid fisherman.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Woodlawn Mausoleum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
P.O. Box 1589, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 260, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acadia Parish Today

Copyright © 2017