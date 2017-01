Joan Lambousy Broussard passed away peacefully after a long battle with MS.

She is survived by two sons, Chad Broussard and Brian Broussard; daughter-in-law Kimberly Broussard; and six grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Chase, Grace, Sydney and Emily.

Services will be Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Houston, 11011 Hall Rd., Houston, TX 77089.