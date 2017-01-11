A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Wilton Philip Abshire, 85, who died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at 12:58 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Mr. Abshire was retired from the U.S. Postal Service as postal supervisor after 34 years of service. He served his country in the US Marines during the Korean War. He was a member of the V. F. W. Post 6720 and Acadia Post 15 American Legion. He and his wife were very active with their hour of adoration at St. Ann’s Chapel weekly and continued his hour after her death in January 2008.

Fr. Gary Schexnayder, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Survivors include two daughters, Dr. Sue Abshire and her husband David Bertrand of Port Barre and Paula Abshire Begnaud and her husband Brian of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Philip James Frey and his wife Kiera Dawn Frey, Blair Elizabeth Begnaud, Brooke Elise Begnaud and Sydney Claire Begnaud; and one great-grandson, Chaz Anthony Frey.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rena Meche Abshire; one son, Michael Abshire; his parents, Antoine and Emelie Monceaux Abshire; two sisters, Anol Simon and Willa Mae Abshire Benton; and one brother, Nelson Abshire.

Pallbearers will be Philip Frey, Dorsey Simon, Daniel Abshire, Larry Simon, Gerald Broussard, and Butch Simon.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.