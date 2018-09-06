Henry Samuel Gagliano

Thu, 09/06/2018 - 10:27am
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Thursday, September 6, 2018

Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Major Gagliano of Dallas are announcing the birth of a son, Henry Samuel Gagliano, born at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.
At birth, he weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces, and measured 22 inches in length.
Mrs. Gagliano is the former Leslee Ann Soileaux, daughter of Darrell and Lisa Soileaux of Rayne, maternal grandparents.
Paternal grandparents are Paul and Linda Gagliano of Irving, Texas.
Great-grandparents are Lorraine and Robert Myers of Crowley, Jimmy Smith Sr. of Rayne, Mr. and Mrs. Major Thompson of Georgia, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Gagliano of Alabama, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Elton Soileaux of Rayne.
Henry’s godparents are Spencer and Elizabeth Gagliano Fielding of Dallas.
Paul is also welcomed by his older siblings, Jude Darrell Gagliano, Cecilia Ann Gagliano and Paul Major Gagliano.

