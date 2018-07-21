Crowley police investigating fatal overnight shooting

The Crowley Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting that occurred at a residence in the 1800 block of J.D. Miller Drive at approximately 2:15 a.m.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, officers arrived to find that the victim, a black male, had been shot in the head. He was transported to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries at 4:13 a.m.

The police are still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting, with witnesses at the scene having provided conflicting accounts.

At this point, it is unclear whether the shooting was drug-related.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234.