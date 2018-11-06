Mayor runoff set here

Voters in Crowley will go back to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 8, to make a final choice as to who will replace Greg Jones as mayor.

Ezora Proctor and Tim Monceaux were the front-runners in the five-candidate mayoral race here on Tuesday.

Proctor led the field with 1,272 votes, or 29.5 percent, while Monceaux garnered 1,150 votes, or 26.6 percent.

Other candidates in the race included Emily Stoma (897 votes, 20.8 percent), Bryan Borill (541 votes, 12.5 percent) and Elliot Doré (457 votes, 10.6 percent).

In the chief of police race, incumbent Jimmy Broussard swept his competitors, winning by almost a 2-1 margin with 62.2 percent, or 2,589 votes. Challengers Don Alleman and Dexter Faulk earned 31.6 percent (1,317 votes) and 6.2 percent (258 votes), respectively.

Meanwhile, the four contested seats on the Crowley City Council were decided on Tuesday.

In the race for Ward 1, Division B alderman, Kim Stringfellow defeated Robert “Coach” Helo by a final vote of 782-500, or 61 percent to 39 percent.

Stringfellow will replace Ira Thomas, who said he would not seek the seat when he replaced Kitty Valdetero, who resigned for health reasons last year.

In the race for the Ward 2, Division A seat, Brad Core won outright in a field of four candidates.

Core led in the polls with 675 votes, or 65.9 percent.

Other candidates in that race were Steven Deville (190 votes, 18.5 percent), Judson Van Fosson (130 votes, 12.7 percent) and Theresa Richard (29 votes, 2.8 percent).

Core will replace Borill on the council.

In Ward 3, the Division B seat goes to Byron K. Wilridge Sr., who outpolled Walter Andrus by a final vote of 548, or 55.5 percent, to 440 votes, or 44.5 percent.

That seat was formerly held by Proctor.

The Ward 4, Division B seat was won by Sammie Reggie III, who garnered 437 votes, or 53.4 percent, to Kenny Lucero’s 382, or 46.6 percent.

Reggie will replace Monceaux at the city council table.

Candidates for the remaining four seats on the city council were unopposed. They include incumbents Steven Premeaux (at-large), Lyle O. Fogleman Jr. (Ward 2, Division B) Vernon “Step” Martin (Ward 3, Division A) and newcomers Jeff Cavell (Ward 1, Division A) and Clint Cradeur (Ward 4, Division A).

In a special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Danny Hebert on the Acadia parish Police Jury, Peter J. Joseph ousted Gloria Hebert, who was appointed to the seat until an election was held.

Joseph garnered 1,141 votes, or 60.0 percent, to Hebert’s 751 votes, or 40.0 percent.