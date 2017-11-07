THE POST SIGNAL/Saja Hoffpauir

Numerous shots fired at the corner of W. 7th St. and Jacobs Ave.

Tue, 11/07/2017 - 10:33pm Saja Hoffpauir
Desiray Seaux, Staff Writer
CROWLEY

Numerous shots were just fired on the corner of W. 7th St. and Jacobs Ave. in Crowley
According to Chief Jimmy Broussard at the scene, the Crowley Police Dept. received a call at approximately 7:50 p.m. reporting gunshots. Numerous witnesses reported hearing around 15 gunshots.
Chief Broussard had advised that details are sketchy at this time, however a number of spent casings and an abandoned vehicle were found at the scene.
Further details will be provided as they become available.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017