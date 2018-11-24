UPDATED: Football game halted by gunshots

The sound of gunshots in the vicinity of Gardiner Memorial Stadium halted action in the state semifinal football game between Notre Dame and Newman here Friday night.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said police are investigating but, as of Saturday morning, were unsure as to the exact site of the shooting.

“We got reports of some shots fired from Kathy’s (apartment complex) during that time, also at William Egan Avenue, West Seventh and Jacobs and West Fourth streets,” Broussard said. “Officers were on scene for the game and patrol officers responded to each call.”

Broussard said gunshots were again reported on William Egan Avenue later Friday night.

At press time Saturday, police had not located any suspect.

“We did have home video footage that showed a white or light-colored car in the second incident on William Egan Avenue leaving the area, but no suspect,” Broussard said.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Fans in the stadium posted on social media that the players were taken off the field and a number of fans left the stadium.

Teams were able to play out the final three minutes of the game after the all-clear was given by police.

According to unconfirmed reports, tAnyone with information concerning the Friday night incident is encouraged to contact the Crowley Police Department at 788-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS (789-8477).

Callers will remain anonymous.