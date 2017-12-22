UPDATED: Victims identified in shooting on DeJean Circle

Fri, 12/22/2017 - 8:07pm Saja Hoffpauir
Desiray Seaux, Staff Writer; Saja Hoffpauir, Online Editor
CROWLEY

UPDATE: The three victims have been identified as Howard Claiborne, Gregory Troy Gray and Troy Harmon. Two are in critical condition; one is in stable condition.

Three men were injured, one critically, this evening following a shooting on DeJean Circle near the parish jail in Crowley.
Police Chief Jimmy Broussard stated that the shooting occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m.
According to witnesses, the three victims were sitting outside of a residence when two masked assailants walked up and began firing.
All three victims were taken to Lafayette hospitals.
There was a two-year-old child found asleep unharmed in the residence.
There are no named suspects at this time. Police are trying to identify suspects and determine a motive.
It is unsure whether it is connected to last week's shooting on Mill St. and S. Parkerson.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

