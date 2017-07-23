Victim dies from Saturday shooting in Rayne

UPDATE: Sunday, July 23, 2017

RAYNE - Blake Jones (24) of Rayne was pronounced dead at Lafayette General Hospital at 8:24 a.m. this morning (July 23) as a result of the single gunshot wound he sustained in yesterday's shooting incident.

Desmond Dugas (20), who was arrested yesterday following the shooting, is still in custody with a parole hold.

A warrant application has been submitted for the offense of second degree murder and if signed will be added to his pending charge of certain felon in possession of a firearm.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Saturday, July 22, 2017

RAYNE - The Rayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday, July 22, 2017, at approximately 1:58 p.m. in the 500 block of Marie Avenue.

The 24 year old victim was shot in the head and is at an area hospital on life support in critical condition.

Officers arrested Desmond Dugas (age 20), who is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and attempted second degree murder.

The victim's name is being held until family members can be notified.