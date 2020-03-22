Acadia Parish reports first case of COVID-19

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Acadia Parish.

At approximately7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ashley LeBlanc, Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, was notified through proper channels that there is a positive case of COVID-19 in Acadia Parish, according to a statement from the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

Officials are working in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

No information on the identity of location of the patient has been released. Officials said a formal statement will be made upon receipt of more information.