Article Image Alt Text

Acadia Parish reports first case of COVID-19

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 1:41pm
Steve Bandy, La. State Newspapers
Sunday, March 22, 2020

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Acadia Parish.

At approximately7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ashley LeBlanc, Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, was notified through proper channels that there is a positive case of COVID-19 in Acadia Parish, according to a statement from the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

Officials are working in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

No information on the identity of location of the patient has been released. Officials said a formal statement will be made upon receipt of more information.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020