Old photos of NDHS activities being sought

Thu, 10/05/2017 - 12:56pm Lisa Soileaux
Thursday, October 5, 2017

Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish is celebrating 50 years of Catholic education this year.
Three Acadia Parish newspapers — The Crowley Post-Signal, The Rayne Acadian-Tribune and The Church Point News — working in cooperation with the high school, will be publishing a souvenir edition in observance of that anniversary.
The public’s help is being asked as the newspapers would like to include photos of activities at and about Notre Dame from the past. Anyone with photos of such events — especially any color photos — is asked to submit them, along with information identifying any people in the photo and the subject of the photo, to one of the newspapers for use in the edition.
For the best method of submitting photos locally, call The Post-Signal at 783-3450; The Acadian-Tribune at 334-3186; or The Church Point News at 684-5711.
Photos (digital) and information also may be submitted via email to raynenews@cox-internet.com.
Deadline for submitting photos is Friday, Dec. 15.

