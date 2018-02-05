Rayne Police investigate weekend shootings

RAYNE - The Rayne Police Department responded to the scene of two shooting incidents within the Rayne city limits.

On Friday, Feb. 2, shortly after 1 p.m., the Rayne Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a male who had been shot in the head at a private structure in the 500 block of West Bull Street.

Officers and medical personal responded and located a deceased 17 year old white male. The incident is currently under investigation and no details are being released until the investigation is complete.

Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly then announced on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7:40 p.m., Rayne Police received a call of a robbery and shooting at a residence located in southwest Rayne at 813 West South First Street.

When officers arrived at the residence they discovered a male victim was shot multiple times and was transported to Lafayette General in Lafayette.

The suspect advised he was robbed and shot by a single suspect. The investigation is continuing at this time.

Additional press releases will be published in the near future.