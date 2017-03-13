Rayne Police seeking information on four local fugitives

The Rayne Police Department has released photos and information on four individuals wanted on various outstanding warrants.

• Sonny Dore, 27, is wanted on a warrant for vehicle burglary that occurred on Feb. 14 in the 200 block of Edgewood Drive.

Dore is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. His last known address is 800 Delord St., Lafayette.

•Claire Doucet, 30, is wanted for two counts of unauthroized use of an access card. Doucet allegedly used a debit card taken from a vehicle on Feb. 14 in the 200 block of Edgewood Drive.

Doucet is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. Her last known address is 101 Sills Drive, Rayne.

• Quinton Paul Marshall, 36, is wantged for stalking.

Marshall is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. his last known address is 409 Yvonne St., St. Martinville.

• Jansen Rabon, 19, is wanted in connection with a residential burglary that occurred on Oct. 26, 2016, in the 900 block of Hilda Street in Rayne.

Rabon is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. His last known address is 303 Auburn Drive, Carencro.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals should contact the Rayne Police Department at 334-4215.