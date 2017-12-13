School bus hit by vehicle on I-10

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 6:40pm Lisa Soileaux
Five children on board
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Late Wednesday afternoon, Rayne Police were called to a crash scene just east of Rayne on I-10 involving a Calcasieu Parish school bus.
Police Chief Carroll Stelly stated the bus was returning from a field trip when a car, traveling east, crossed the median near mile marker 91, striking the bus traveling west.
The bus driver sustained injuries and was transported to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition, while the five students on board from Barbe High School were also transported to an area hospital to be seen by a doctor as a precaution.
The crash is still under investigation.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017