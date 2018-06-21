A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne for Derrick “Big Country” Roberts, 34, who passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 5:50 P.M. at his home in Rayne.

Fr. Richard Wagner, Pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in the Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 8:00 A.M. until time of services in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include his companion, Kelli Champagne; his father, Clyde and wife, Christine Milstead, Jr. of Crowley; his step father, Darrell Roberts, Sr.; seven sisters, Darlene Roberts and Damon Levy of Rayne, Delphina Roberts of Rayne, Danielle Roberts of Rayne, Naomi and husband, Yurich Wheeler of Church Point, Darlene Mayfield of Houston, TX, Crystal Leopold of Crowley and Larae Poole of Baton Rouge; six brothers, Darrell Roberts, Jr. of Rayne, Darren and wife Tina Roberts of Rayne, Andre Martin of Rayne, Clyde and wife, Lajuane Milstead, III of Church Point, Clyde Joseph of Crowley and Brandon Lyons of Houston, TX; one uncle, Wilson and wife Liz Benoit of Scott; several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Derrick was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby L. Roberts; his maternal grandparents, Samuel and Yola Dugas; his paternal grandparents, Clyde, Sr. and Maggie Milstead; one nephew, Cord Roberts; a host of uncles and aunts.

