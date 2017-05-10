Marie Ledet - Stuart Cook

Announce June wedding

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 4:01pm Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

RAYNE - On the evening of June 2, 2017, a Nuptial Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church will unite in marriage Cynthia Marie Ledet and Stuart Jude Cook, both of Rayne.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy F. Ledet of Rayne. Her grandparents are Catherine Sandberg of Zwolle, the late Eugene A. Ledet, Larry Moore of Rayne, and the late Cynthia B. Leal.
Marie is a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, a 2016 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor of science degree in geology, and is currently enrolled in graduate school at ULL studying geology.
The prospective groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis J. Cook Jr. of Rayne. His grandparents were the late Danny and Lucille Champagne Domingue, and the late Lewis and Josie Petitjean Cook, all of Rayne.
Stuart is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame HIgh School of Acadia Parish, 2016 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor degree in education, and is presently employed by the Acadia Parish School Board as a teacher/coach at Crowley High School.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017