April wedding unites local couple in marriage

A six-thirty evening Nuptial Mass on Friday, April 28, 2017, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church united in marriage Caroline Haley Orillion of Lafayette and Michael Timon Billeaud, also of Lafayette.

The bride is the daughter of Jim and Cindy Orillion of Rayne. Her grandparents are the late A.C. and Flo Thibodeaux Sr. of Opelousas, and the late Jimmy and Olympe Orillion of Rayne.

Caroline is a 2006 graduate of Rayne Catholic Elementary, a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, and a 2014 graduate of The University of Louisiana at Lafayette in child and family studies. She then attained a master of social work in 2016 from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and is presently employed as a master social worker by Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

The prospective groom is the son of Duane and Ann Billeaud of Lafayette. His grandparents are Margie LeBlanc of Lafayette, the late George LeBlanc, and the late Herbert and Ezila Billeaud of Lafayette.

Michael is a 2010 graduate of Lafayette Charter High School, attended South Louisiana Community College, and is currently employed by Acadiana Handicap Solutions in Lafayette.

The double-ring ceremony was celebrated by Rev. Steven C. LeBlanc. Altar servers were James-Charles Orillion and Ashton Orillion, the bride’s nephews.

Scriptures were recited by Alesha Perkins and Lauren LeBlanc, sisters of the groom, with Gifts offered by Jordan Heinen Ortlieb and Britlyn Delahoussaye.

Program attendants were Magdalene and Jude Romero, niece and nephew of the bride.

Against a background of musical selections provided by organist Dexter Thibodeaux and vocalist/guitarist Mark and Cristen Dunbar, guests were ushered to their seats by Tyler Geoffrey and Cody Minyard, friends of the groom.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an exquisite David Tutera off-the-shoulder wedding dress designed with embroidered Venise lace appliques, tulle and organza over a satin trumpet-styled gown featuring capped sleeves, a deep sweetheart neckline, illusion lace low back bodice bodice enhanced crystals and seeded pearls and crystal button closures. The dropped waist of the ivory tone of gardenia creation flowed into a chapel-length train hemmed with a scalloped edging. A simple hair comb held a single-layer fingertip veil of sheer illusion embellished along the hemline with appliques. She carried a traditional bridal bouquet of white, peach and pink roses, green hydrangea, rinocula with a hint of greenery.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day included her grandmother’s camero as something old, her wedding dress was something new, a borrowed lace handkerchief, and a rosary was something blue.

Attending the bride as maid of honor was a friend, Paige Thibodeaux, while her sister, Courtney Orillion LeCompte was matron of honor.

Bridal attendants were Lauren O. Romero, sister of the bride; CeCe Mouton, cousin of the bride; Catherine Billeaud and Erin Billeaud, sisters of the groom; and Ann-Ayrisse Salvatierra, friend of the bride.

Attendants each wore an elegant A-line, floor-length dress of taupe Tiffany chiffon designed with a V-neckline and lace-covered bodice. Each carried a small nosegay of pink garden and blush spray roses.

Serving as flowergirls were Joslyn Orillion, Adele Romero, Evangeline LeCompte and London Orillion, godchildren and nieces of the bride. Each wore a white princess-style, A-lined knee-length dress fashioned with lace capped sleeves, scooped neckline and lace-covered bodice highlighted by an elegant sash. The younger girls walked hand in hand while Joslyn carried a white lace basket filled with rose petals.

Attending the groom as his best man was a friend, Austin Carrier.

Groomsmen were Richard Billeaud, George Billeaud, Jacob Billeaud and John-Paul Billeaud, brothers of the groom; Matt Minyard and Ben Brinkhaus, friends of the groom.

Serving as ringbearer was Conner Billeaud, nephew of the groom.

Male attendants each wore a Neil Allyn two-button notch lapel tuxedo accessorized by a silver Windsor tie and vest. A rose boutonniere was also noted.

For her daughter’s wedding, the former Cindy Thibodeaux wore a stylish floor-length gown of a midnight blue tone of ink designed with a sheer-sleene embellishment, three-quarter-length sleeves and a surplice V-neckline. The left side of the natural waist was accented with a jewel detail, while her left shoulder held a corsage of white, peach and deep pink garden roses.

The groom’s mother, the former Ann LeBlanc selected an A-lined gown of ocean blue designed with three-quarter-length lace sleeves and lace appliques on a fitted bodice. The ensemble was embellished with rhinestones at the hip. She was presented a corsage of white roses.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony the newlyweds were honored during a reception held at the Napoleon Ballroom of River Oaks in Lafayette.

Guest tables were adorned with silver trays and crystal vases filled with white hybrid tea roses and Melody grandiflora roses and topped with a gold letter “B”. Tea lights surrounded floral arrangement providing a celebratory glow.

Among the refreshments provided for guests was the bride’s cake, a three-tier ivory confection adorned with white, pink and peach roses in addition to green hydrangea and baby’s breath. The cake topper was a handcrafted “Mr. and Mrs.” of metallic gold designed by the bride’s sister for the special occasion.

The groom’s cake was a white confection of Bavarian cream with chocolate icing decorated in a hunting theme topped with deer antlers surrounding a “B” and topped with chocolate-covered strawberries and fondant shotgun shells.

Guests attended the wedding from points of Louisiana, Texas, Nevada and California.

Following a wedding trip to St. Lucia in the Windward Islands of the eastern Caribbean, the couple will make their home in Lafayette.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Thursday, April 27, at Joey’s of Lafayette hosted by the groom’s parents.