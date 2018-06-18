Carmouche, Celestine exchange nuptial vows

Toy D’Lane Carmouche of Lafayette and Johnell Celestine of Opelousas were united in holy matrimony at the International Rice Festival Building in Crowley on the afternoon of Saturday, June 2.

Elder Michael D. Lee, brother-in-law of the bride, officiated the 3 p.m. double ring nuptial ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Myrtle R. Cain of Crowley and the late Joseph Carmouche. Her maternal grandparents are Beatrice B. Cain of Crowley and the late Moses Cain Jr., and her maternal grandparents are the late Theresa Carmouche and the late Alton Carmouche.

Toy graduated from Crowley High School in 2006 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies with applied sciences in 2012. She is presently employed as a supervising agent with Liberty National Life Insurance Co.

The groom is the son of John Celestine of Opelousas and the late Rosella Celestine. He is the grandson of the late Albert and Selena Johnson and the late Layton and Lovenia Celestine.

Johnell is a 1998 graduate of Northwest High School in St. Landry Parish and a 2003 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He is currently employed by the Evangeline Parish School Board.

Guests were ushered to their seats by Isaac Robertson, Isaiah Robertson, Malik Tanan and Kenneth Travis.

As the song “Love” by Kirk Franklin was sung, the mother of the bride was escorted in by her “son in heart” Bill Phillips, and the godmother of the groom, Ethel Johnson, was escorted in by the groom’s godfather, Joseph Johnson. Each of the two women lit a candle to represent the families of the bride and groom and to be used by the bride and groom to light their unity candle.

The groom was escorted by his father.

As the bride entered and processed up the aisle, escorted by her mother, her groom sang “Back at One” by Brian McKnight to her.

The bride was gorgeous in a David’s Bridal Collection full length strapless lace and tulle gown featuring a classic A-line silhouette, hand-beaded embellishments and a chapel train. Toy paired her gown with a cathedral length veil with a blusher affixed with a miniature crown comb adorned with pearls and rhinestones.

The bride carried a bouquet of pink and white roses with hanging pearl-tipped branches entwined throughout with pulsating LED lights.

In keeping with tradition, the bride wore a pearl and rhinestone bracelet as “something old,” while her wedding dress served as “something new.” She wore a pair of her mother’s rhinestone oval chandelier earrings as “something borrowed” and her garter was “something blue.”

Crystal C. Lee, sister of the bride, and Chantel C. Williams, friend of the bride, served as matrons of honor, while Nia Murray, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor.

Bridesmaids were Brittany D. Harrell, Jeremekia F. Amos, Ashlee J. Savoy, Miranda Sam, Shari Trahan, Jamaica Whitney, Danielle Cottonham and Ravyn Joseph, friends of the bride, and Sierra Sapp, cousin of the bride.

The matrons and maid of honor wore fitted Morilee one-shoulder, floor length sequined champagne gowns. The bridesmaids were clad in the same gowns in a blush color.

The bridal attendants carried bouquets of roses in varying hues of pink with pearl-wrapped stems.

The duties of best man were shared by John Celestine Jr. and James Celestine, brothers of the groom.

Standing as groomsmen were Lee Celestine, brother of the bride; Brandon Singleton, Ricky St. Julien, Joseph Gallow, Marcus Thomas and Darnell Kimmie, friends of the groom; Justin August, cousin of the bride; and Jeremiah Sam. Johnathan Johnson Jr. and Joseph Sam, cousins of the groom.

Zoe Pryor and Zion Harrell, godchild of the bride, served as flower girls.

Ring bearers were Christian Lee and Jean-Michel Lee, nephews of the bride.

Serving as miniature bride and groom Aeva Citizen, godchild of the bride, and Michael Lee Jr., nephew of the bride.

The “Bride Whisperer,” who announced to the guests that the bride was coming, was Trinitee Savoy, godchild of the bride, and the “Town Crier,” who bore a sign announcing that it was the “last chance” for the bride and groom to get away before they were married, was Jhykai Sharpe, nephew of the groom.

Keighan Celestine, nephew of the groom, carried the broom that the couple jumped.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride selected an Xscape full length black and gold A-line gown with long sleeves embellished with metallic gold beadwork that was echoed along the sides of the bodice.

She wore a pearl wristlet corsage of pink roses interspersed with greenery and baby’s breath.

Selected scriptures for the ceremony were read by Elder Lee and included 1 Corinthians 13.

Music for the ceremony was played by Marlon Winbush, Joshua Citizen and Courtney Odom. Melete Terry sang as a soloist, and vocals were also provided by Alena Savoy, Treana Winbush and Sharon Colette. Musical selections included “It Should Have Been Total Praise,” “All My Life” and “Happily Ever After.”

After the wedding party recessed to “To God Be the Glory,” family and friends joined the newlywed couple for an on-site reception, at which the bride and groom took to the floor for their first dance as a newlywed couple to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green.

The venue was decorated in black and gold with touches of pink.

The guest tables were covered with black and pink cloths, with the chairs enveloped in black cloths tied with pink sashes that cascaded down the backs.

The round family tables were distinguished by gold chargers and pink linen napkins and alternately topped with tall, clear vases filled with pink and white roses and candles floating in holders of varying heights. Other guest tables were topped with square, clear vases of roses and tea lights.

The bride and groom were seated at the front of the room beneath a beautifully lit linen canopy on a raised platform. Their table was covered in a gold sequin cloth and marked by pedestals bearing tall clear glass vases filled with pink and white roses. On either side of them were the tables bearing their respective cakes.

Guests at the reception enjoyed a formal sit-down dinner that began with appetizers of meatballs and pinwheel sandwiches. For the meal, pork loin, sirloin tips, turkey rolls, rice dressing, potato salad, seasoned green beans and bread were served.

Servers for the meal were Cavan Joseph, Kenaria Hudson, Mariah Lawrence, Armani Handy, Markaschia Richard, Jalen Johnson and Bria Anderson.

The bride’s four-tiered cake was decorated in metallic gold and embellished with bands of edible rhinestones. The top and bottom tiers featured a quilted pattern, and the confection was topped with cream and gold flowers. The cake was finished with pink roses that cascaded down the side and displayed on a table covered with a pink rosette cloth. It was made by Lillie Broussard, a friend of the bride’s mother.

Two cakes were made for the groom. One, made by Mary Broussard, friend of the groom, was a rectangular chocolate cake decorated as a tuxedo with Alpha Phi Alpha lettering in recognition of the groom’s fraternity. The other was a two-tier cake featuring fillings of pineapple and white cream pecan and topped with fresh strawberries. The cakes were displayed on a table covered with a black sequined cloth.

A special feature enjoyed by all the guests at the reception was a photo booth decorated with pink and metallic gold draperies that allowed those in attendance to make their own memories of the event.

Out-of-town guests at the event traveled from Alabama, Illinois, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas and various points throughout Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and New Orleans.

On the evening prior to the wedding, the groom’s family hosted a rehearsal dinner at Drury Suites in Lafayette.

Guests at the 7 p.m. event enjoyed a buffet-style meal of meatballs, crawfish Florentine, deviled eggs and pinwheel sandwiches, along with fruit punch and vanilla cake.

Following a wedding trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, the couple will reside in Opelousas.