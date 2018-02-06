Couple’s shower honors Mire, Cormier

The upcoming wedding of Paige Elizabeth Mire and Seth Patrick Cormier was celebrated last weekend with a couple’s shower held at G&H Kitchen.

Approximately 40 people were in attendance for the Saturday, Jan. 27, event hosted by friends and family.

Guests enjoyed a meal of gumbo followed by cake for dessert.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Kenneth “Tiger” and Tricia Perrodin Mire of Crowley.

The prospective groom is the son of Durphy and Eva Merryman Cormier Jr.

The couple will be wed in March.