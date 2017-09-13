Couple plans October wedding

Michael and Cathy Walz of Lafayette are announcing the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Sarah Walz, to Grant Besse of Lafayette, son of Dev and Micki Besse of Rayne.

The couple will be married during a seven o’clock evening wedding ceremony on Friday, October 27, 2017, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, followed by a reception at Warehouse 535 in Lafayette.

Sarah is a 2009 graduate of Lafayette High School, 2013 graduate of UL-Lafayette in elementary education, and is employed as a ESL teacher at Carencro Heights Elementary.

Grant is the grandson of Phyllis Besse of Rayne, the late Dan Besse, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Martin Delaune Sr. of New Iberia.

He is a 2007 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, attained a master’s degree in 2016 from UL-Lafayette in civil engineering, and is currently employed with Blue Wing Civil Consulting.

Following their wedding, the couple plans to reside in Lafayette.