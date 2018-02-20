Evening Nuptial Mass unites Gielen, Guinn

During a lovely winter evening Nuptial Mass on Friday, Jan. 12, Miss Margaret Elizabeth Gielen and Mr. Alexander Joseph Guinn were united in holy matrimony.

Rev. Msgr. Keith DeRouen officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryant Gielen of Crowley. Mrs. Gielen is the former Elizabeth Anne Moody. margaret is the granddaughter of Mr. B.I. Moody III of Crowley and the late Mrs. Thelma Theresa Moody, and of Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Gielen of Crowley.

The bride graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in 2010 before attending Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, and Our Lady of the Lake College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is presently employed at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Guinn of Jennings. Mrs. Guinn is the former Renate Kay Watson. The groom’s grandparents are Mrs. Clyde Watson and the late Mr. Clyde Watson and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Guinn.

Alexander is a 2009 graduate of Jennings High School. He is also a graduate of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business, and Loyola University, where he earned a Juris Doctorate. He is currently employed with Marcantel, Marcantel, Wall and Pfeiffer, Attorneys at Law.

Ushering guests to their seats were John Nickel, Taylor Nickel, Rawley Webber, Harrison Breaud, Chris Ortte and Josiah Eastman.

To the strains of “Trumpet Voluntary,” the bride entered the church on the arm of her father, radiant in her wedding gown of embroidered lace over silk. The elegant lace bodice featured delicate cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The full, gathered tulle skirt with embroidered lace appliques cascaded down into a graceful scalloped train, and the bride’s single tiered veil of tulle flowed simply in chapel length with her gown.

The bride carried a beautiful nosegay of roses and hydrangeas in blush and ivory hues, wrapped together in ivory satin ribbon. Her First Communion rosary was tucked into her bouquet. She wore her maternal grandmother’s sapphire ring, and her pearl and diamond earrings were borrowed from her mother.

Preceding the bride in the processional was her sister, Emily Cullen, who served as her matron of honor, followed by maid of honor Rosemary Gielen. Wearing identical timeless gowns of navy silk dupioni, Elizabeth Anne Gielen and Caroline Gielen honored their sister as bridesmaids.

Attending the groom as best man was Henry Guinn, brother of the groom. Charles Guinn, Christopher Guinn, Tim Guinn and John Bryant Gielen served as groomsmen.

Readers of sacred scripture were Chad Gielen, godfather of the bride, and Marci Moore, godmother of the groom.

Kate Hundley, Mary Claire Lagroue, Ellen Leonards and Beth Robertson served as gift bearers.

A program of traditional nuptial music was provided by musicians from Vermilion Strings, including vocalists Andrea Mouton and Shawn Roy, trumpeter Scotty Walker, organist Kevin Martin, violinists Lauren Baker and Emil Ivanov and cellist Emma Guidry. The beautifully arranged selections included “Panis Angelicus” and “J’irai un Voir La Jour.”

Following the Nuptial Mass, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception at Le Grand Hall.

Antique sterling silver goblets that were a wedding gift to the late Mr. and Mrs. Braxton I. Moody Sr. were raised by the bride and groom in celebration with their attendants.

The bride’s beautiful five-tiered wedding cake of delicate ivory fondant and lace, adorned with fresh flowers, was cut with the bride’s paternal grandmother’s crystal cake knife.

The groom’s cake was a traditional three-tiered chocolate buttercream topped with chocolate-covered strawberries.

The newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Guinn led the dancing with their first dance to the classic lyrics of “The Way You Look Tonight.” Guests enjoyed the festive entertainment of the brass band Compozitionz.

With the evening waning, the bride and groom left for a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

They will be at home in Jennings.