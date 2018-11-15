Jan Claire Comeaux becomes Mrs. Jeremy Kim Eaves

CROWLEY - The Ballroom was the setting on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, for a candlelight wedding ceremony uniting in marriage Jan Claire Comeaux and Jeremy Kim Eaves, both of Jennings.

The bride is the daughter of Larry and Ginger Comeaux of Rayne. Her grandparents are Vergie Albarado of Lafayette, the late Allen Albarado, and the late Eudy and Lena Comeaux.

Jan is a 2006 graduate of Rayne High School, a 2010 nursing graduate of Louisiana Technical College and is employed by Lamm Home Health.

The groom is the son of Theresa Regan of Egan and Kim Eaves of Elton. His grandparents are the late Willis and Mercedes David and Edmond and Geraldine Eaves, all of Duralde.

Jeremy is a 2006 graduate of Elton High School, attended Louisiana Technical College and is employed as a diesel mechanic.

Officiating the double-ring ceremony was Pastor Robert Hopkins.

Escorted by her father, the bride was a vision of beauty in a free-form wedding gown of ivory over light gold with pewter accents. The fitted bodice featured bead-beaded spaghetti straps, deep V-neckline and illusion back accented with lace appliques, shimmering lace appliques. The creation was embellished with beading and Swarovski crystals throughout the bodice and flowing fit and flare skirt and finished at the hemline with a scalloped edging. Her updo hair design was noted with an Artio halo-style hair vine accented with crystals, dainty silver flowers and rhinestones. She carried a bridal bouquet designed in a garden-like effect hand-tied with a variety of eucalyptus draping and surrounding white O’Hara garden rose, quick sand, black pearl roses with a touch of chocolate Queen Anne lace and finished with white anemones and merlot dahlias.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day was a penny dated the year of her birth taped to her shoe as something old and her wedding dress was something new. Her veil was something borrowed and her garter was something blue.

Attending the bride as maid of honor was Tori Carmello, cousin of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Lana Thibodeaux, Lauren Hollier and Allyson LaVergne, friends of the bride; Jade Langlinais and Courtney Comeaux, cousins of the bride; and Amber Guidry and Ashley Guillotte, sisters of the groom.

Bridal attendants each wore a floor-length gown of burgundy chiffon designed with a halter-style neckline and carried a smaller version of the bride’s bouquet.

Junior bridesmaids were Anna Eaves, sister of the groom, and Emma Menier, niece of the bride. Each wore a floor-length dress of light pink lace chiffon designed with a halter neckline.

Serving as flower girls were Vivian Carmello, godchild of the bride, and Kynlee Guidry and Emmersyn Guillotte, nieces of the groom. Each wore a princess-style dress of ivory lace featuring long sleeves and a sash-gathered waistline from where a floor-length skirt fell.

Attending the groom as best man was a close friend, Corey Guidry.

Groomsmen were Robbie Guillotte, Johnny Guidry and Travis Bond, brothers-in-law of the groom; Dillon Guidry, brother of the groom; Jason Comeaux, brother of the bride; Ryan LaFleur, cousin of the groom; and Norman Hebert, close friend of the groom.

Male attendants each wore a Michael Kors tuxedo in a navy tone featuring a two-button single breast style with side vents and tailored in a light-weight Venetian wool. The lapel held a variation of roses with eucalyptus accent.

Ring bearer was Ridge Murray, nephew of the groom. He wore khaki pants topped with a white shirt and navy bow tie.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride, Ginger Albarado Comeaux selected a floor-length gown in a blush tone designed with a V-neckline and adorned with rose-gold sequins and a knee-length slit.

The groom’s mother, Theresa David Regan wore a floor-length gown in a blush tone designed with a sheer overlay on the bodice which was adorned with a sequin flowers design.

Following a wedding trip to Punta Cana of the Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Jennings.