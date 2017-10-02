Lalande, Gatte joined in holy matrimony

The beautiful St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne was the setting for the Saturday, Sept. 30, nuptials uniting Claire Cathleen Lalande of Church Point and Dillon Shay Gatte of Rayne in marriage.

The 6:30 p.m. Sacrament of Holy Matrimony was celebrated by Fr. Christopher Cambre.

The bride is the daughter of Paul and Celeste Lalande of Church Point. She is the granddaughter of Philip and Dolores Z. Habetz of Roberts Cove and Daniel Lalande of Crowley and the late Andree’ M. Lalande.

Claire, who is a graduate of Notre Dame, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and is currently employed as a pediatric registered nurse at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.

The groom is the son of Karla and Eric Thomas of Rayne and Damon and Joan Gatte of Lake Charles. He is the grandson of Jody Wilkerson of Jennings, Clifford Beard of Crowley, Yvonne Tramel of Basile and Rudy Gatte of Iota.

Dillon is a graduate of Notre Dame and is presently employed with Prevost Electric Co.

Escorted to the altar by her father, the bride was gorgeous in a sophisticated strapless fit and flare lace and tulle wedding gown designed by Martina Liana. The gown featured a fitted bodice, sweetheart neckline and cathedral train, and its clear beading caught the light beautifully, making a bold and elegant statement. The bride paired her gown with a cathedral length, one tier tulle veil finished with a cut edge and designed by Bel Aire Bridal.

Claire carried a clutch bouquet of white dove roses interspersed with quicksand roses, white O’Hara roses and white ranunculus.

In keeping with tradition, a mother of pearl rosary belonging to the bride’s late paternal grandmother served as “something old,” and the diamond and gold three tier drop earrings she wore served as “something new.” The groom’s step-grandmother’s diamond bracelet was “something borrowed,” while a diamond and sapphire engagement ring belonging to the bride’s maternal grandmother was “something blue.”

The duties of maid of honor were shared by Jaclyn Lalande, sister of the bride, and Simone Habetz, first cousin of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Natalie Thomas, sister of the groom; Ellyn Lalande, sister-in-law of the bride; and Hannah Fremaux and Hannah Simon, friends of the bride.

The bridal attendants were clad in cowl neck liquid metal chiffon halter Nouvelle Amsale gowns in rose gold. The gowns were tied at the waists and featured flowing skirts that added lovely movement to the elegantly draped design.

The bridesmaids carried clutch bouquets of white hydrangeas and amnesia roses, along with quicksand, Sahara and ivory roses.

Caleb Simon, friend of the groom, served as best man. Standing as groomsmen were Alex Lalande, brother of the bride; Stephen Hamic, Zac D’Aquin and Beau Petitjean, friends of the groom; and Jack Thomas and John Eric Thomas, brothers of the groom.

Jerry Menard and Evan Doucet, friends of the groom, served as ushers.

Musical selections for the ceremony were provided by organist Kurt Boudreaux and trumpeter Will Green.

Selected scriptures were read by Dinah Habetz, aunt of the bride, and Brooke Thomas, aunt of the groom. Jackie Valdetero, aunt of the bride, led the Responsorial Psalm.

For her daughter’s wedding day, the mother of the bride, the former Celese Habetz, selected a Tadashi Shoji gown in the color petal bloom with elegant embroidered lace and cap sleeves.

The mother of the groom, the former Karla Beard, chose a dusky rose Mignon crepe chiffon gown adorned with rosettes and featuring an off the shoulder neckline.

Both mothers wore corsages of ivory majolica roses and dusty miller.

Following the ceremony, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception at The Crossing at Mervine Kahn in Rayne. The historic venue was decorated with gold candelabras, rose gold vases and pillar candlescapes featuring white hydrangeas and a mixture of roses.

The bride’s round, five-tiered ivory buttercream cake was decorated with an intricate lace pattern and topped with Sahara, quicksand and white O’Hara roses.

The groom’s German chocolate cake was made in the shape of a red snapper on a cutting board.

On the Thursday evening prior to the wedding, the parents and step-parents of the groom hosted a 6 p.m. rehearsal dinner at The Bank at Mervine Kahn in Rayne. Guests enjoyed bisque and salad paired with prime rib and filet mignon.

Following a honeymoon trip to Thailand, the couple will reside in Church Point.