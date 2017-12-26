LeBeouf, Henderson set to wed Jan. 20

Kelli and Jeffery LeBeouf of Crowley are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Morgan Kristine LeBeouf of Crowley, to Ty Christian Henderson of Iota.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Ethel and Austin “Tony” Brown of Iota and the late Mildred and Wilson Cormier of Crowley.

Morgan graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in 2012 before attending Louisiana State University at Eunice, where she earned an associate’s degree in business in 2015. She is presently employed at the law firm of Edwards, Stefanski & Zaunbrecher.

The groom-elect is the son of Carol and Darrin Henderson of Iota. His maternal grandparents are Dorlis Pippin and Russell LeBlanc and the late Harvey Douglas Pippin, all of Crowley, and his paternal grandparents are Audrey and Joseph Ronald Henderson Sr. of Iota.

Ty is a 2012 graduate of Iota High School and is currently employed at Jeff Davis Electric Co-p, Inc.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Fr. Mikel Polson will officiate the 6 p.m. nuptials.