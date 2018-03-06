Noon nuptials unite Istre, Broussard

Katie Marie Istre of Crowley and Dylan Paul Broussard of Rayne were joyously united in holy matrimony during a double ring ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham officiated the noon nuptials at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley.

The bride is the daughter of E.P. and Heidi Istre of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of the late Clyde and Wanda Navarre Jr. and the late Carlton and Pat Istre, all of Crowley.

Katie is a 2014 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2016 graduate of Louisiana State University Eunice, where she earned an Associate of Science degree. She is presently a student at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she is pursuing a degree in animal science. She is employed at Andermann Animal Clinic in Gonzales.

The groom is the son of Jamie and Laigha Broussard of Rayne. His grandparents are Mike and Cheryl Suiter and Marianne Prejean and the late Darryl Broussard, all of Rayne.

Dylan graduated from Rayne High School in 2012 before attending the Master’s Commission at Crossroads Church for one year. He is currently employed as a machinist at Emerson in Gonzales.

Escorted to the altar by her father, the bride was beautiful in an ivory ballgown featuring spaghetti straps and a scalloped V-neckline. The subtle scoop back was finished with a row of cloth-covered buttons, and alternating tiers of delicate lace and sheer English net added a dreamy quality to the full skirt, which was trimmed with scalloped eyelash lace and cascaded into a chapel length train. A matching lace fingertip veil completed the bride’s ensemble.

Katie carried a hand-tied cascading bouquet of greenery, eucalyptus, Queen Anne’s lace, misty and a hint of baby’s breath.

Honoring tradition, the bride wore her wedding dress and veil as “something new,” while a ring from her late maternal grandmother served as “something old” and a childhood rosary was “something blue.” A penny from the year of the bride’s birth was placed in her shoe for good luck.

Ashley Borde, best friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Sophia Cramer, Magan Cramer, Kodi Credeur and Tori Vidrine, friends of the bride, and Cameron Broussard, sister-in-law of the groom, served as bridesmaids.

The bridesmaids were clad in floor length gowns in various shades of lavenders and mauves and carried nosegays of various greenery accented with baby’s breath.

Brant Broussard, brother of the groom, served as best man. Standing as groomsmen were Judd Broussard, cousin of the groom; Luke Arsement and Chandler Fruge, friends of the groom; and Collin Broussard and Chandler Broussard, brothers of the groom.

Alex Pellerin, cousin of the bride, and Hudson Suiter, cousin of the groom, served as ushers.

For Katie’s wedding day, her mother, the former Heidi Navarre, selected a formal length ivory and gold all-over sequin and lace brocade sheath gown finished with a cascading bolero jacket.

The mother of the groom, the former Laigha Suiter, wore a long burgundy off-the-shoulder mermaid dress featuring a V-neckline.

Both mothers wore corsages of ivory love lilies accented with crystals and baby’s breath.

Music for the ceremony, both vocal and instrumental, was provided by Ben Fulmer.

Selected scriptures were read by Patrick Pellerin, uncle of the bride.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held in honor of the newlywed couple at Cypress Grove in Eunice.

The venue was decorated in a rustic theme, and floral highlights included lavender, ivory hydrangeas and magnolia leaves. Pictures of the bride and groom were placed throughout the space.

The bride’s two-tiered naked and dirty iced cake featured one tier of red velvet cake with cream cheese filling and one tier of white cake with strawberry filling. The cake was cut and served, using the same knife and server set used by the bride’s parents on their wedding day, by Tara Pellerin, aunt of the bride, and Michelle Thevis, godmother of the bride.

The groom’s three-layered cookie cake was served by Dawn Bergeron, godmother of the groom.

Out-of-town guests registered from Rayne, Scott, Lafayette, Youngsville, Richard, Duson, Breaux Bridge, Dry Prong, Gonzales and various points throughout Texas.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the parents of the groom hosted a 7 p.m. rehearsal dinner. Guests enjoyed a meal of chicken and sausage gumbo and potato salad made by the groom’s paternal grandmother, along with cup cakes for dessert.

Following a wedding trip to an undisclosed location, the couple will reside in Baton Rouge.