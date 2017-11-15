October wedding unites couple

MIRE - Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church was the setting on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, for a Nuptial Mass uniting in marriage Sheila Boudreaux Richard and Richard Dupuis, both of Rayne.

The bride is the daughter of the late Bertha and Hampton Boudreaux Jr. of Rayne. Her grandparents were the late Agnes and Alexson Simon and Azelie and Hampton Boudreaux Sr., all of Rayne.

Sheila is a 1971 graduate of Rayne High School and is employed at First Presbyterian Church in Crowley.

The groom is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Oclude P. Dupuis of Rayne. His grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Davis Arceneaux and Mr. and Mrs. Antoine Dupuis, all of Rayne.

Richard is a 1965 graduate of Rayne High School, attained a degree in drafting and design technology in 1981 from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and is now retired.

The one o’clock afternoon double-ring ceremony was celebrated by Fr. Michael Arnaud, pastor.

Scriptures were read by Richie Colonna and Glenda D. Richard.

Gifts were offered by Gianna Colonna and Alayna Melancon.

Against a musical backdrop provided by Amy Whatley, the bride was escorted by her daughter, Kristi Richard.

For her wedding day the bride wore a floor-length formal of champagne chiffon designed with a sweetheart neckline and a lace overlay in a matching champagne tone with short sleeves and round neckline. She carried a bridal bouquet of stargazer lilies, roses and eucalyptus.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day included a bracelet as something old, her wedding dress was something new, a special necklace as something borrowed and her garter as something blue.

Attending the bride as matron of honor was her sister, Carla Lormand.

The groom was attended by his best man, his son Sean Dupuis. Both were attired in formal black tuxedoes.

Serving as ushers were Sabastian Dupuis, grandson of the groom; Logan Dogie, nephew of the bride, and Caleb Mouton, great-nephew of the bride.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the couple was honored during a reception held at the American Legion Home in Rayne.

Among the refreshments provided was the bride’s cake, a raspberry armaretto confection with buttercream icing. The cake was served by Lesslie Melancon, niece/godchild of the bride, and Angela Mouton, niece of the bride.

The groom’s cake was a traditional German chocolate confection served by Michelle Matlock, the groom’s niece/godchild.

Guests attended the wedding from numerous points of Acadiana, in addition to New York, New York and Denver, Colorado.

Following a wedding trip to an undisclosed destination, the couple will make their home in Rayne.