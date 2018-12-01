Quebedeaux, Broussard exchange vows

Hanah Claire Quebedeaux and Benjamin James Broussard, both of Welsh, were joined in holy matrimony on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 3.

Rev. Rod Lejeune officiated the 5:30 p.m. nuptials at The Charleston Ballroom in Lake Charles.

The bride is the daughter of Chris and Nancy Quebedeaux of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of Valerie and Ann Hayes Jr. of Rayne and Glenn and Yvette Quebedeaux of Crowley.

Hanah graduated from Crowley High School before studying to become a pharmacy technician and training at a local pharmacy. She is presently a homemaker.

The groom is the son of Mark Broussard of Crowley and Susan Clement of Morse.

His maternal grandparents are Edwin and Rose Clement of Morse, and his paternal grandparents are Roger and Marie Broussard of Crowley.

Benjamin is a graduate of Crowley High School, and, after studying fire science, is a natural gas plant lead operator.

Guests were ushered to their seats by Christian Quebedeaux and Zander Quebedeaux, brothers of the bride.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride was gorgeous in an ivory satin ballgown featuring an illusion deep V-neckline. The bodice was embellished with crystals and embroidered lace, and the back of the gown was finished with a flowing chapel length train.

The bride paired her gown with a single tier cathedral length veil adorned with lace appliques and carried a bouquet of ivory and blush roses.

Isabel Lafosse served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Nicole Taylor, Amanda Hayes Hebert, Megan Quebedeaux and Chelsea Hayes.

Carrying smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet, they were clad in blush-colored floor length halter gowns with V-necklines. The dresses were defined at the natural waistlines with satin sashes, and the backs were detailed with bows at the necklines and the tops of the bodices.

The duties of best man were fulfilled by Luke Fontenot. Standing as groomsmen were Jared Stelly, Donavan Schexnayder, Cy Quebedeaux and Patrick Anding.

Adaline Quebedeaux, cousin of the bride, served as flower girl, and Jonah Schexnayder, nephew of the groom, served as ring bearer.

For her daughters wedding day, the mother of the bride, the former Nancy Hayes, selected an A-line, floor-length gray lace gown with a beaded applique overlay.

The mother of the groom, the former Susan Clement, chose a floor length, A-line plum-colored lace dress accented with sequins.

Both mothers wore corsages of blush and ivory rosebuds.

Following the wedding ceremony, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for an on-site reception.

The guest tables were covered with gold sequin tablecloths and topped with assorted glass vases filled with ivory flowers.

The bride’s three-tiered white cake was filled with Bavarian cream and decorated with a lace-embossed ivory icing.

Assorted cheesecakes, displayed on a table decorated with the groom’s high school and college baseball memorabilia, were served on behalf of the groom.

Out-of-town guests at the wedding traveled from various points throughout the state.

On the evening prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held at Pujos Street Café in Lake Charles.

Following a wedding trip to North Carolina, the couple is currently residing in Welsh.