Robichaux, Leger exchange vows

Olivia Ann Robichaux and Phillip Daniel Leger were united in holy matrimony on Saturday, July 21, during a 7 p.m. ceremony at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette.

The ceremony was officiated by Fr. Joel Faulk.

The bride is the daughter of Tim and Jeanne Robichaux of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of Samuel and Laura Rosenbaum and the late Paul Broussard of Crowley, and Ray Robichaux and the late Sylvia Robichaux of Crowley. She is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 2012 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education. She is currently employed as a second grade teacher at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville.

The groom is the son of Daniel and Cynthia Leger of Crowley. He is the grandson of Stella Duhon and the late Raymond Duhon of Crowley, Irby and Stephanie Leger of Crowley and the late Florence Leger. He is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 2010 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering. He is currently employed as a Senior Field Engineer and Supervisor with Expro Americas in Broussard.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory, sleeveless Yaron Mikado ball gown with pockets and an elegant bateau neckline with beautiful scoop back trimmed in illusion and beaded lace appliques with Swarovski crystals. An attached bead and Swarovski crystal belt and crystal buttons over the zipper closure added a hint of shimmer to the gown. She also wore a cathedral length veil trimmed in lace appliques, beads, and crystals. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of greenery, various shades of pink ranunculus, stock, and garden roses accented with an ivory, satin ribbon.

Attending as maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Jeanne Claire Robichaux. Her bridesmaids included her sister-in-law, Sarah Robichaux, and her cousin in law, Carli Graf. The bridesmaids wore various styles of dresses designed by Amsale in the color fawn.

Attending as best man was the groom’s friend, Trey Broussard. His groomsmen included his brother in law, Andre Robichaux, and his friend, Zachary Doty.

Readers for the ceremony were the bride’s godfather, Tony Robichaux, and the groom’s godmother, Phyllis Nassour.

A formal reception immediately followed at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. The Thursday prior to the ceremony, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by Daniel and Cynthia Leger at Mazen Grill.

Following a honeymoon to Maui, Hawaii, the couple with reside in Broussard.