Robichaux, Leger to wed July 21

Tim and Jeanne Robichaux of Crowley are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Olivia Ann Robichaux, to Phillip Daniel Leger, son of Daniel and Cindy Leger, also of Crowley.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Samuel and Laura Rosenbaum and the late Paul Broussard of Crowley, and Ray Robichaux and the late Sylvia Robichaux of Crowley. She is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 2012 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education. She is currently employed as a second grade teacher at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Stella Duhon and the late Raymond Duhon of Crowley, Irby and Stephanie Leger of Crowley and the late Florence Leger. He is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 2010 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering. He is currently employed as a senior field engineer and supervisor with Expro Americas in Broussard.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, July 21, during a 7 p.m. ceremony officiated by Fr. Joel Faulk at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette. A formal reception will follow at Le Pavillon in Lafayette.

The couple will reside in Broussard.