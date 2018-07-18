Sarah Ledet weds Brandon LeJeune

RAYNE - A six o’clock evening Nuptial Mass on Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church joined Sarah Catherine Ledet of Rayne and Brandon Michael LeJeune of Youngsville in marriage.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy F. Ledet of Rayne. Her grandparents are Larry Moore of Rayne, the late Cynthia B. Leal, Catherine Sandberg of Zwolle and the late Eugene A. Ledet.

Sarah is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, attained a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and is employed as a school teacher at Episcopal School of Acadiana in Lafayette.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. LeJeune of Youngsville. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Van Juno of Plaquemine and Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence LeJeune of Livonia.

Brandon is a 2012 graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, a 2017 graduate attaining a bachelor’s degree at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he is pursuing a degree in education while employed as a musician.

The double-ring ceremony was celebrated by Fr. Christopher Cambre. Gifts were presented by Rachel Ledet and Robin Ledet.

On the arm of her father, the bride was stunning in a formal wedding gown of ivory organza designed with a sweetheart neckline and a complete overlay of sheer illusion styled with capped sleeves and bateau-illusion neckline. The embroidered overlay was accented throughout with delicate ivory lace, seeded pearls, crystals, and gathered at the natural waist with a slim satin belt gathered with a matching lace applique. A stylish, open back was designed with diagonal strands of seeded pearls and centered with small self-covered buttons which flowed into a semi-cathedral-length train edged with a lace-inspired hemline. Sarah completed her ensemble with a fingertip veil of sheer illusion detailed along the hemline with pearls, crystals and delicate lace to match her gown. She carried a large nosegay bouquet of coral, pink, light pink and ivory roses with accents of berries and greenery.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day included family heirloom silver candlesticks flanking the bride’s cake as something old, her wedding dress was something new, a garter from her grandmother worn on her wedding day as something borrowed and blue.

The bride’s two sisters, Elizabeth Ledet and Marie Ledet Cook, attended their sister as maid and matron of honor, respectively.

Bridesmaids were Anna Ledet, sister of the bride; Cherie McCabe and Maria LeJeune, sisters of the groom; and Liddy Rothermel, Demi LeJeune, Margaret Beslin and Hannah LeJeune, friends of the bride.

Bridal attendants each wore a sleeveless dress in a playful light-gold tone designed with a boat neck bodice of blush satin, cummerbund-style waist and flowing knee-length skirt of matte satin. Each carried a smaller version of the bride’s bouquet.

Attending the groom as best man was his brother, Jeremy LeJeune.

Groomsmen were Gabe LeJeune, brother of the groom; Sam McCabe, brother-in-law of the groom; Stuart Cook, friend of the groom and bride’s brother-in-law; Charlie Moore, cousin of the bride; and Philip Ledet, Chris Deville and Josh Durel, friends of the groom.

Ushering guests were Jack Moor and Tyler Ledet, cousins of the bride.

Male attendants each wore a black formal tuxedo, white shirt, formal black tie, and lapel noted with a rose boutonniere in a dark coral tone.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride, Christy Moore Ledet wore an off the shoulder, A-line, floor-length dress in an evening black tone styled with a waist-length sheer popover bodice detailed with Swarkorski crystals. She was presented a wrist corsage of the bride’s selection of roses, berries and greenery.

The groom’s mother, Brenda Junot LeJeune selected a knee-length dress of delicate lace in a soft navy blue designed with a round neckline and short sleeves. She was also presented a wrist corsage to complete her ensemble.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds were honored during a reception at The Crossing at Mervine Kahn in Rayne. Guests were welcomed to a guest registry including a formal round table topped with a guest book and a bed of assorted greenery which served as the base of a tall floral arrangement of roses, lilies, wisteria and assorted greenery gathered in a crystal vase.

In addition to it’s rustic charm and historical atmosphere, The Crossing was decorated with linen-topped round guest tables which held simple floral arrangements and assorted candles. Pillars held twinkle lights and the candlelight setting was filled with candles and spotlights.

Among the refreshments provided was the bride’s cake, a three-layered white confection designed with a ribbed effect and sparsely accented with live pink roses and nestled atop a bed of greenery.

The groom’s cake was an amusing confection displayed as a box of donuts with a dozen of the sweet treats spilling from the box.

Following a wedding trip to Freeport, Bahamas, the couple will reside in Rayne.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Thursday, May 31, hosted by the groom’s parents at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne. Guests were served salad and their choice of grilled chicken, fried shrimp and ribeye, along with dessert and beverages.

Adding to the rustic and beautiful décor of the evening was a special display including photos of the couple as children until their wedding day when they were joined as husband and wife.