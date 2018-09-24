Shower fêtes Hanah Quebedeaux

Hanah Quebedeaux of Crowley was recently fêted with a traditional bridal shower in celebration of her engagement to Ben Broussard of Morse.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Chris and Nancy Quebedeaux of Crowley, and the prospective groom is the son of Susan Clement of Morse and Mark Broussard of Crowley.

The Sept. 16 event, held from 10 a.m. to noon at DIY Party in Lafayette, was hosted by Megan Quebedeaux, Chelsea Hayes, Isabel Credeur, Amanda Hayes and Nicole Taylor.

The venue was decorated in pink and white, with a large pink and white balloon garland over the gift area. The guest tables were topped with flowers and greenery along with rose gold and blue accents.

The approximately 30 guests at the shower enjoyed a brunch menu of donuts, crescent rolls, boudin balls, chicken strips and crab dip, as well as a two-tier shower cake and cookies decorated with the words “love” and “Mrs.” and the initial “B.” A mimosa bar was fun addition to the menu.

For the event, the bride-elect wore a white knee length dress featuring bell sleeves.

Her mother selected a pink scalloped halter dress, while the mother of the groom-elect chose a ruffled sheath dress in light blue.

Out-of-town guests traveled from Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Oberlin and various other points throughout Louisiana.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Ann and Val Hayes of Rayne and Yvette and Glenn Quebedeaux of Crowley. Her prospective groom is the grandson of Rose and Edwin Clement of Morse and Marie and Roger Broussard of Crowley.

The couple will be wed during a 5:30 p.m. ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 3, at The Charleston Ballroom in Lake Charles, with Rev. Rod Lejeune officiating.